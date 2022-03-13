Decades of hopes and plans culminate with start of South Shore projects

A century ago, in the rapidly expanding city of Chicago, social reformers, nature advocates and natural scientists discovered in the sand dunes along the Indiana shoreline an unmatched setting for physical and psychological rejuvenation and scientific exploration. Their coalescence into the Prairie Club of Illinois gave an organizational structure to their duneland travels, and emerging modes of modern transportation gave larger portions of the population the means to pursue them.

Those modes included the electric railroad that would become today's South Shore Line. Its early years as the Chicago, South Shore & South Bend Railroad — then one of the country's many interurbans — offered a direct trip between the cities at each end, and to the "South Shore" in between.

The 1920s brought Pullman cars and meal service, and the 1940s a historic peak in ridership, but the post-war period of highway construction and expanding car ownership brought difficult times, with intervention by the state and creation of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District necessary to pull the line into the 21st century.

Railroad fans still refer affectionately to the South Shore Line as America's "last interurban," but it was no accident that its governing organization included the term "commuter transportation." Even as recreational use continued, commuting to jobs in Chicago provided the scale that sustained the railroad. And on Feb. 28, construction work began in earnest on projects meant to boost that ridership and recapitalize the railroad.

The public officials who brought those projects — Double Track and the West Lake Corridor — to fruition frequently displayed maps comparing Indiana's commuter rail trackage to that of Illinois — 33 miles for the South Shore, 490 for Metra. And they talked about the frequency and speed of South Shore service — the former to be increased, the latter reduced, as a result of the projects.

The $1.5 billion projects will only make a small dent in the track mileage comparison — West Lake will add about 9 miles of rail — but the two projects will put many more commuters roughly within one hour of downtown. And on the last day of February, when major construction work began on the Double Track project with the West Lake Corridor following this spring, railroad officials' sense of triumph was clear.

At a forum discussing housing development around current and future rail stations on Feb. 28, South Shore President Michael Noland was able to announce Double Track construction had started that morning and West Lake would begin next month.

"We've been talking about and talking about and talking about what we're going to do for a long time," he said. "We're doing it now ... so our motto on the railroad is 'pardon our dust.' We're not talking about doing it anymore. We're doing it."

The work that's starting now on Double Track follows months of preparatory projects, ranging from demolition and the clearing of properties to relocating utilities and erecting fencing to protect wildlife. The prep work on West Lake continues. The South Shore provides regular updates on the projects at doubletrack-nwi.com/construction/next-steps and nictdwestlake.com/construction. Recent work has included (with numbers corresponding to location on the map above this story):

Munster/Dyer

1 and 2. Main Street and Ridge Road

The $555 million design-build contract for the West Lake Corridor is held by a joint venture of the firms F.H. Paschen and Ragnar Benson and is scheduled to take three years, with a first phase focused on north Hammond, the second on a central corridor including the Ridge Road area, and the third in the southern part of the railroad, which will terminate at the Munster/Dyer town line.

In preparation for the start of construction, utility companies are relocating NIPSCO and telecommunications infrastructure. Crews are also removing old Monon freight railroad tracks between Fisher Street in Munster and the Little Calumet River.

Electronic message boards are being used at Ridge Road and Fisher Street to alert drivers to closure dates and times, and the Monon Trail is being closed during daytime between those streets.

Hammond

3. South

The West Lake line will continue alongside the Monon Trail into Hammond, where sewer and water utility relocation is being done at Waltham Street, with lane closures at Waltham and Lyman Avenue. The Monon Trail is also being closed during the daytime at Waltham.

4. Downtown

A downtown station is not part of the NICTD's West Lake Corridor plan, but is a key component of the city's downtown revitalization plans and the city intends to build the station itself. It would be located at Russell Street on an elevated section of track, not far from the county and federal courthouses. Hammond. Construction will begin after West Lake begins revenue service in 2025, though preparatory work will be done in conjunction with West Lake.

5. Gateway

The Gateway station in Hammond, to be located several blocks west of the current Hammond station, will be the linking point for passengers on the South Shore and West Lake. The South Shore will travel a straighter line to the station than it follows now, and West Lake will come into the Gateway elevated, after passing over the Grand Calumet River and freight railroads.

Recently, crews have been doing utility relocations and test pile installations preliminary to bridge work at various locations in north Hammond, with Hanover Street closed between Wabash and Sheffield.

Gary

6. Miller

The $649 million Double Track project begins near Massachusetts Street, east of Gary's Metro Center station, where the railroad narrows to one track. The railroad work, being done by the Walsh Herzog Joint Venture, will be divided into three phases. The first, from Michigan City to the Dune Park station, and second, from Dune Park to Ogden Dunes, will be undertaken this year, with the third, from Ogden Dunes to Gary, in 2023. Service is expected to begin in spring, 2024.

At Miller, construction of an east parking lot is expected to begin this spring.

Sewer work in the south portion of the existing parking lot was slated to begin this month, limiting parking in the lot.

Also this spring, the Indiana Department of Transportation will begin a "Complete Streets" project, which includes the reconstruction of Melton Road east and west of Lake Street, along with sidewalks and plantings.

Porter County

7. Portage/Ogden Dunes

NIPSCO electrical is expected to complete work just east of Portage/Ogden Dunes Station in Spring 2022. This work may require short-term travel lane restrictions and railroad flagging.

Comcast plans to finish its utility line removal at Portage/Ogden Dunes in February 2022.

For the Double Track project’s new parking lot south of US 12, demolition of structures began 9/7/2021. The demolition of remaining structures will be dependent on the timing of real estate acquisition, which is anticipated to continue into March 2022. Tree removal for the new South Parking Lot will be completed in February 2022. Construction of the new lot will begin in March 2022.

8. Dune Park

Construction firm Rieth-Riley has completed work for the extension of the Dune Park east parking lot, with final pavement markings and light poles to be installed this spring.

9. Beverly Shores

Culvert work began in early February north of the tracks on NICTD right of way. In the nearby town of Pines, NICTD owns property just west of County Line Road north of U.S. 12, where a former brick company was located and where the construction management firm for Double Track, WSP, now has a temporary construction office and Walsh/Herzog has various trailers.

Michigan City

10. 11th Street

Michigan City residents and visitors have been seeing signs of work for some time, particularly with demolition of structures, which began in May 2021 and is near completion.

Demolition included the historic but dilapidated 11th Street station. The facade was saved for placement on a new station. The station block is fenced and portions of the sidewalk are closed .

11th Street from Chicago Street to Michigan Boulevard will be closed to through traffic through mid-November — shortened from an original two years after the project's phasing was changed when it was re-bid in an effort to lower costs. Passengers to and from Michigan City are now taking buses between Dune Park and Carroll Avenue stations.

The project includes permanent closure of some streets intersecting with 11th Street. Cul-de-sacs will be created where these streets approach the tracks: Elston, Manhattan, Buffalo, Pine, Spring, Cedar, York and Maple.

The following intersections will be maintained, but will experience closures as required for construction activity: Chicago, Ohio, Wabash, Washington, Franklin, Lafayette and Oak streets.

