Decay Devils adorn historic Union Station with new art

New art now adorns Gary's historic Union Station.

The Decay Devils collective of artists, photographers, urban explorers and preservationists have been working for years to save the neoclassical train station in downtown Gary that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places and that Indiana Landmarks once ranked as one of the most endangered places in the state.

They cleaned up the site and turned it into a park-like setting with benches, historical information and bright murals.

The Decay Devils recently swapped out the murals that have been there for a few years and faded over time with bright new metallic photos.

"These are pieces from different photographers with the theme of growth," Decay Devils President Tyrell Anderson said. "They're metal and weather-resistant. It adds a nice, vibrant pop to reintroduce people to the space."

New photos from Anderson, Bryan Dravecky, Parris Gill Sr, Lori Gonzalez, Greg Ott and Ania Roberts now line the walls of the long-abandoned train station at Broadway and 2nd Ave. in Gary, right outside the gates of U.S. Steel's Gary Works steel mill. A total of 11 new pieces recently went up.

"Murals are so expensive. It costs the same to do the metal frame," Anderson said. "You have to go get artists and hope they're free this day. This is photographers and graphic designers. It's tapping into the other artists we work with and showcase them."

Colorful photos depict trees, a young child and flowers growing in the spring.

"It's really tapping that theme of growth," Anderson said. "It livens up the space. We have a great building. You have trains around you and a steel mill right next to you. This is a pop of color that gets your eyes back on the building."

The previous murals lasted five years. The new images are warranted for seven years.

"We think they're going to last longer," Anderson said.

The Decay Devils are seeking grant funding to ultimately revive Union Station for use as a multi-purpose community center that could include an art gallery, coffee shop, a taproom and other spaces.

"The plan is to get the building back but COVID slowed us down from our fundraising efforts," he said. "As we come out of COVID, we'll hit the ground running. We're going to get back to that high-energy, hardcore fundraising and grant-writing mentality. We're going to get some more funding to launch the project into the first stages."

Union Station was built in 1910 just a few years after the city of Gary was founded. It was built with an innovative cast-in-place concrete method that was designed to resemble stone.

"If you're a fan of nature, art, photography or preservation, Union Station has something for you," he said.

Union Station was long a hub for passenger trains that ran to New York City, Jersey City, Baltimore, Washington and Chicago. The architectural landmark has been featured in the Alan Ladd film "Appointment with Danger," "Original Gangstas," and "Life After People: The Series."

"You can come out for a little bit and enjoy the space," Anderson said. "You can come out and snap pictures and share it online. Tag us online. The majority of our feedback comes from social media. If you can't share dollars or share time, you can share online. Every little bit helps us."

