You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Decay Devils founder releases photography book
urgent

Decay Devils founder releases photography book

{{featured_button_text}}

Tyrell Anderson, founder of the Decay Devils urban explorer and preservationist collective and the president of the Gary Public Library Board, is releasing a new book of photography.

His book "Seven Seasons" documents his trips across the United States and Europe. It features art photos of Union Station in Gary, the downtown Atlanta skyline and many other backdrops.

"'Seven Seasons' details the amazing voyage of a budding photographer. The new memoir explores Anderson’s growth over the years and highlights some amazing destinations," according to a press release. "This collection of work showcases Anderson's journey into photography. His goal was to not only highlight beautiful pictures but share some of the thoughts behind what made those images come to life."

It's the first published book by Anderson, who secured a National Landmark Designation for the Gary Union Station, has been featured in the New York Times and has exhibited his photos at local galleries like the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts on Lake Street in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhoods. The book comes out on Aug. 31 on Amazon in both print and Kindle versions.

"All corners of the mind were explored on his expedition reflecting nine years of work," according to a press release. "Seven Seasons not only reflects the details and variety in the field of photography but creates a space where the reader is behind the lens."

Autographed copies of Seven Seasons and bundles can be purchased at www.awdip20.com/shop

Faces of the Region: 2017 Gary Preservation Tour

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts