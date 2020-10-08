Decay Devils looking to transform Gary's historic Union Station into place public can use again

The Decay Devils hope to bring in an engineering firm to assess the building, completely remove the roof, and fill in cracks.

"We want to make the structure safe for people to move around in, at least seasonally at this point," Anderson said. "We want to make the building as safe as possible for people to use. We want to make it safe and secure to use seasonally if the development doesn't happen and we're put in a position where our vision doesn't go through."

The group cleaned up the site, got the property listed on the National Register of Historic Places last year, and won a preservation award from the state this year for its efforts.

"Look at our track record," Anderson said. "Every dollar we've generated has gone back into projects in the Region. We're not going to stop with Union Station. We're going to continue to do things in Northwest Indiana, and continue to do things to make our city proud."

Union Station is not just a focal point for Gary but for all of Northwest Indiana.