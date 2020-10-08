Decay Devils looking to transform Gary's historic Union Station into place public can use again

Gary's historic Union Station was long a transportation hub that sent Region residents to points across the country, including off to military duty in World War II.
The Beaux Arts-style cast-in-place concrete train station on Broadway between the gates of the Gary Works steel mill and the Indiana Toll Road dates back to 1910, shortly after the Steel City was founded as a company town for U.S. Steel. It's been deemed a National Landmark.
The Decay Devils have been working for years to save the National Register of Historic Places-listed building with a dramatic facade that was named one of the 10 Most Endangered Placed in Indiana by Indiana Landmarks after decades of abandonment.
They have secured and cleaned up the grounds of the train station nestled between the elevated lines of the Lake Shore and Michigan Southern Railway, also splashing it with colorful graffiti murals, placing a historical marker outside explaining its historical significance and planting a garden to give people a reason to visit.
The collective of artists, photographers, preservationists and urban explorers are launching a capital campaign to save the building and transform it into a mixed-used community hub that potentially could be home to a coffee shop, taproom, gallery and events space.
They are looking to save and repurpose the historic structure the way the Miller Beach community did with the Gary Bathing Beach Aquatorium, which has become a popular wedding venue that's enjoyed by visitors year-round.
The project comes after a year of major losses of historic architecture in Gary, which the city had been trying to promote as a tourist attraction during its annual Gary Preservation Tours.
The historic 110-year-old Gary Water Tower that long loomed over the skyline and the Memorial Auditorium where Michael Jackson once performed have been torn down.
In its Revive Union Station campaign, the Decay Devils are looking to raise up to $5 million. The group hopes to raise at least $2 million to move forward with plans with a private developer that has taken interest in the historic building.
The group hopes to spark new life in the 4,000-square-foot main building by turning it into a multi-use facility the public can again enjoy.
"We are kicking off a campaign to finally restore the inside of Union Station," Decay Devils President Tyrell Anderson said. "We're looking to raise the funding for architecture services, soil surveys, fees and tax credits to get developers involved."
Many have discussed the possibility of a museum at the site, which may be a possibility at some point in the future.
"We're looking at a mixed-use program," he said. "There may be an opportunity later down the line to put in a museum. It's hard to keep a museum going, so we're not looking at in the early stages."
The Decay Devils hope to bring in an engineering firm to assess the building, completely remove the roof, and fill in cracks.
"We want to make the structure safe for people to move around in, at least seasonally at this point," Anderson said. "We want to make the building as safe as possible for people to use. We want to make it safe and secure to use seasonally if the development doesn't happen and we're put in a position where our vision doesn't go through."
The group cleaned up the site, got the property listed on the National Register of Historic Places last year, and won a preservation award from the state this year for its efforts.
"Look at our track record," Anderson said. "Every dollar we've generated has gone back into projects in the Region. We're not going to stop with Union Station. We're going to continue to do things in Northwest Indiana, and continue to do things to make our city proud."
Union Station is not just a focal point for Gary but for all of Northwest Indiana.
"It's really significant because without it many of us wouldn't be here," he said. "U.S. Steel transported many workers from the East Coast or South. Our vision and what we had in mind is to get people in Northwest Indiana to think about Union Station and how it set up this area. The trajectory is hard to ignore. It's how our ancestors traveled here. They at some point caught a ride to Union Station."
The historic structure has been featured in "Appointment With Danger," "Life After People" and "Original Gangsters."
But its story is not yet over.
"Fifty years later, this relic could do service to the revitalization of downtown Gary," he said. "It could help pull traffic off Interstate 94 that doesn't now stop here. There's a really strong initiative behind this and it's not just nostalgia."
