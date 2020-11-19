December hearing set for Scheeringa Farms

But Town Engineer John Phipps said Russell has "gone well beyond" what is needed in its stormwater system design.

In answer to Aaron Straker's question, Building Commissioner Ken Mika noted that the parcel would still be divided into a two-lot subdivision with one lot on the Cline Avenue side and the other by Kleinman Road.

"We have been in business in Highland for the last 80 years," Janille Scheeringa said. She recalled her childhood when her parents met with the Stracks about having the first crack at buying the strip of land if it ever became available.

"If you can just help us get a chance to buy this land," we can stay in Highland, she told the commission.

In the meantime, Commission Chairman Doug Turich and Reed both noted that Russell holds a legally binding contract to buy the parcel.

It is undetermined how long the purchase option runs, but some officials say they believe it expires at the current year's end.

Jeannine Scheeringa expressed concern that an existing partial road, 43rd Place, runs along the parcel's northern side and that the town might be planning to widen it to 60 feet and run it to Cline, via eminent domain if necessary.