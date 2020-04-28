Decimated hotel industry begs for more PPP funding with 8 out of 10 rooms empty

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The decimated hotel industry is begging for additional Paycheck Protection loan funding so hoteliers can stay open and preserve jobs.

A study by the American Hotel and Lodging Association estimates that 70% of hotel employees nationwide have been laid off and as many as eight in 10 hotel rooms remain empty. Occupancy rates have hit record lows, worse than during the Great Depression in 1933.

“With the impact to the travel industry nine times worse than Sept. 11, the human toll of this public health crisis has been absolutely devastating for the hotel industry. For the hotel industry our priority is rehiring and retaining our hardworking employees who power our vibrant industry,” American Hotel President and CEO Chip Rogers said. “Hotels were one of the first industries affected by the pandemic and will be one of the last to recover."

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority estimates Northwest Indiana has lost out on at least $1.25 million in economic activity from the cancellation of sports events that typically fill hotel rooms, such as the YMCA Illinois State Swim Meet, Region Cup Soccer and Baseball Spring Classic 12u.