Decimated hotel industry begs for more PPP funding with 8 out of 10 rooms empty
Shown is a portion of a Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program Borrower Application Form. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

The decimated hotel industry is begging for additional Paycheck Protection loan funding so hoteliers can stay open and preserve jobs.

A study by the American Hotel and Lodging Association estimates that 70% of hotel employees nationwide have been laid off and as many as eight in 10 hotel rooms remain empty. Occupancy rates have hit record lows, worse than during the Great Depression in 1933.

“With the impact to the travel industry nine times worse than Sept. 11, the human toll of this public health crisis has been absolutely devastating for the hotel industry. For the hotel industry our priority is rehiring and retaining our hardworking employees who power our vibrant industry,” American Hotel President and CEO Chip Rogers said. “Hotels were one of the first industries affected by the pandemic and will be one of the last to recover."

The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority estimates Northwest Indiana has lost out on at least $1.25 million in economic activity from the cancellation of sports events that typically fill hotel rooms, such as the YMCA Illinois State Swim Meet, Region Cup Soccer and Baseball Spring Classic 12u.

The coronavirus crisis has result in a major downturn in travel locally and nationwide. The American Hotel and Lodging Association estimates the impact to travel is nine times worse than Sept. 11 with a 50% decline in revenue. Full-service hotels are down from an average of 50 employees to just 14 on average with 2020 projected to be the worst year on record for hotel occupancy.

“The hotel industry is at a critical juncture. We need more resources to survive this unprecedented time,” Rogers said. “Additional funding is vital for small business owners across America, including tens of thousands of small business hoteliers, to help them keep their doors open and rehire and retain millions of employees.”

The American Hotel and Lodging Association is calling for more PPP loans and higher loan limits for hotels, since the U.S. Small Business Administration-backed loans are projected to cover only 47% of hotel operating costs. Hotel occupancy isn't expected to rebound until 2021 and revenue until 2022.

“The hospitality industry is truly engaged in a fight for survival. The human toll is measured in millions of jobs lost, and nearly half of all hotels are functionally closed. If small business hotel owners can’t pay the mortgage or utilities, they will have to close their doors with no jobs for employees to come back to work,” Rogers said. “We are doing everything we can to ensure those jobs aren’t lost forever.”

Northwest Indiana hotel operators can apply for emergency COVID-19 relief loans, but they need to act fast. Banks across Northwest Indiana and the nation again have been taking applications for PPP loans since Monday, after Congress approved another $300 billion in funding that's expected to run out quickly. 

