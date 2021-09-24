Demolition of downtown Crown Point building makes way for new restaurants

CROWN POINT — The former Lake County Title Co. headquarters in the city’s historic downtown is being demolished this week in anticipation of the construction of a new restaurant.
The Crown Point Historic Preservation Commission approved demolition of the 1936 building’s façade in June, after a structural engineer deemed it unsafe as new owners began work to rebuild the interior to house two restaurants.
The new owners, Duckit CRE LLC, then spent the summer developing a new exterior design that would satisfy the commission’s demand for a facade that reflected the building’s past.
A design presented to the commission in late August featured an open first floor patio and an open balcony on the second floor, with a wooden pergola roof to allow for outdoor dining.
But commissioners deemed the design too modern for the Courthouse Square Historic District, and asked Duckit managing member Kyle Ropac to pay more homage to the look of the 1936 limestone, art-modern building facade.
Ropac returned a week later with an updated design he said paid homage to the site’s original structure — a hotel and restaurant built in 1840 that, similar to his restaurant plans, featured a balcony.
That new design includes a black granite knee wall on the first floor, a solid roof on the second floor balcony, widened columns and the preservation of the old Lake County Title Co. and 1936 engraved panels from the original facade.
Ropac, who also owns Square Roots restaurant at 108 N. Main St., told The Times he was satisfied with the process and hopes to be open for business in April or May.
"I think the important part is that we worked together," Ropac said. "It was nice to see the historic board took the time over and over to give me more direction each time so we can finally get to a spot where everybody felt comfortable."
The building, at 208 S. Main St., was most recently occupied by the Antiques on Main and Curiosities shop. The 12-year-old antique store moved out in the spring after the new owners announced their plans to renovate and repurpose the building.
The building is also remembered by many Crown Point residents as the former home of Beck’s Crown Bakery, which moved to The Pointe shopping center on North Main Street in the late 1980s.