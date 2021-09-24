Demolition of downtown Crown Point building makes way for new restaurants

CROWN POINT — The former Lake County Title Co. headquarters in the city’s historic downtown is being demolished this week in anticipation of the construction of a new restaurant.

The Crown Point Historic Preservation Commission approved demolition of the 1936 building’s façade in June, after a structural engineer deemed it unsafe as new owners began work to rebuild the interior to house two restaurants.

The new owners, Duckit CRE LLC, then spent the summer developing a new exterior design that would satisfy the commission’s demand for a facade that reflected the building’s past.

A design presented to the commission in late August featured an open first floor patio and an open balcony on the second floor, with a wooden pergola roof to allow for outdoor dining.

But commissioners deemed the design too modern for the Courthouse Square Historic District, and asked Duckit managing member Kyle Ropac to pay more homage to the look of the 1936 limestone, art-modern building facade.

Ropac returned a week later with an updated design he said paid homage to the site’s original structure — a hotel and restaurant built in 1840 that, similar to his restaurant plans, featured a balcony.