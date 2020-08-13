Demolition starts at Carriage House property

MERRILLVILLE — Demolition of the former Carriage House property got off to a slow start Thursday morning.
After tearing into one of the buildings, the excavator at the site began to produce smoke. That stopped demolition for a bit as workers waited for another excavator to be dropped off at the property at the corner of 73rd Avenue and Madison Street.
Town officials anticipated it wouldn't take long to tear through the buildings there, but the project could last as long as two weeks to completely clear the site.
Lifelong Merrillville resident Craig Lamb was among those watching as a crew ripped through the buildings Thursday.
He said it’s sad the structures weren’t properly maintained over the years by previous owners, but he’s happy to see the eyesore being removed.
“This should have come down a long time ago,” Lamb said.
Lamb hopes the efforts will lead to new development at the busy corner in Merrillville.
Town leaders have said they are interested in selling the property after it’s cleared.
Town Councilman Jeff Minchuk agrees the project brings a mixture of emotions, but demolition is necessary.
“The existing buildings are a safety hazard and it's time to move on for future development at a busy intersection in the heart of the town,” Minchuk said. “I grew up in this neighborhood and it's a little sad to see these buildings go, but we need to invest in the future.”
The Carriage House property consists of three buildings.
The site has long been vacant, but it had attracted many visitors when businesses operated there.
At one time, customers visited the site for its stained glass as well as the antique and theme decorating for homes, commercial buildings and churches.
The Carriage House property also featured a massive remote-controlled model railroad layout that attracted crowds.
The site also was once the home to a Clark gas station.
Following years of neglect, the town worked with the Lake County Commissioners to acquire the parcels there.
After gaining control of the land, the Town Council ordered demolition of the site.
