Demolition starts at Carriage House property

MERRILLVILLE — Demolition of the former Carriage House property got off to a slow start Thursday morning.

After tearing into one of the buildings, the excavator at the site began to produce smoke. That stopped demolition for a bit as workers waited for another excavator to be dropped off at the property at the corner of 73rd Avenue and Madison Street.

Town officials anticipated it wouldn't take long to tear through the buildings there, but the project could last as long as two weeks to completely clear the site.

Lifelong Merrillville resident Craig Lamb was among those watching as a crew ripped through the buildings Thursday.

He said it’s sad the structures weren’t properly maintained over the years by previous owners, but he’s happy to see the eyesore being removed.

“This should have come down a long time ago,” Lamb said.

Lamb hopes the efforts will lead to new development at the busy corner in Merrillville.

Town leaders have said they are interested in selling the property after it’s cleared.

Town Councilman Jeff Minchuk agrees the project brings a mixture of emotions, but demolition is necessary.