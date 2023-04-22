DeMotte State Bank is providing financial literacy education services to students in Northwest Indiana.

The DeMotte-based bank, which has branches in DeMotte, Cedar Lake, Lowell, Hebron, Knox, Morocco, Rensselaer, Roselawn and Wheatfield, is offering students at 15 schools and the general community access to Banzai, an online educational program and content library that teaches about real-world finance.

The bank is granting more than 1,900 students access to the financial literacy resources, which include classes on saving, managing a budget and handling unforeseen financial pitfalls. Their teachers can monitor their progress and grade them remotely.

Students and the public also can access articles, coaching sessions and calculators. They can learn about a wide range of subjects like how health insurance works and the basics of filing taxes.

Banzai is used by more than 100,000 teachers across the country and its educational materials align with Indiana's state curriculum requirements. DeMotte State Bank made it available at Rensselaer, Covenant Christian, DeMotte, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Crown Point, North Newton, South Newton and Knox community schools.

DeMotte State Bank partnered with them to help build financial literacy in the community, even offering virtual and in-classroom presentations to local schools as well as welcoming class visits to its branches. The Banzai classes it provides teach students how to track their money, plan for a financially sound future and recognize financial trade-offs such as opportunity costs.

“Thanks to DeMotte State Bank, area students will now have access to a wide array of courses and resources designed to help prepare them for our increasingly complex world,” said Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai. “We wouldn't be able to provide these tools without their support.”

Any teachers interested in using Banzai in the classroom should visit demottestatebank.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI.

For more information or to access the resources, visit demottestatebank.teachbanzai.com/wellness.

