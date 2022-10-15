Despite contract unrest, Newsweek ranks U. S. Steel as 'most loved workplace'

U.S. Steel has been named one of Newsweek's "Most Loved Workplaces" for the second year in a row.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker received the honor during a week when it's been idling its tin mill at Gary Works and its employees repeatedly cursed out its CEO during a rally at Avalon Manor in Hobart. The United Steelworkers union has been negotiating a new contract since the current one expired in September, objecting to U.S. Steel's proposals to raise pay less than competitor Cleveland-Cliffs, and to cut back on health care benefits.

U.S. Steel ranked 71st among the top 100 companies Newsweek recognized for employee satisfaction and happiness this year.

“We are honored to appear on this prestigious list for the second consecutive year. We strive daily to be a company that promotes safety, collaboration, and inclusion so we can create an environment that is Best for All,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “We continue to respond to the needs of our employees with inclusive benefits, resources and a commitment to 360° safety, which recognizes the importance of both physical and emotional wellbeing. As a result, we have been able to attract and retain talented men and women who are instrumental in helping us pursue our mission of profitable steel solutions for people and planet.”

Newsweek devised the list with the help of Best Practice Institute, a leadership and organizational development research company. It surveyed more than 1.4 million employees at companies ranging from 50 to 10,000 employees.

The list is based on employee responses, interviews with company officials and external public rating from sites like Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google. It's meant to reflect workplaces where employees feel appreciated.

BPI said its research found most loved workplaces have better employee performance, retention and customer service than their peers.

U.S. Steel, now 121 years old, operates Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage.