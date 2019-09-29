I'm a big believer that we are all "works in progress" and that our life journey should be marked by self-reflection and improvement. That's why I love what we are doing here at the Leadership Institute at Purdue Northwest, where we are building evidence-based professional development programs to serve as the Region’s hub for expert leadership development.
If you are reading this article, you likely are an emerging leader or perhaps a seasoned leader who knows that leadership is messy; there’s no one-size-fits-all formula. While we all hope to be good leaders at work, we often aren't sure of the best pathway to become one — not to mention that there is a $30 billion-plus leadership industry that knows how to market! They assure you, the customer, that they alone have the secret formula and that in just three easy steps, you, too, can become a visionary leader! Yes, you can invest in webinars and the latest how-to book, but the question remains: how can you really become a better leader?
Leadership is like a muscle that needs to be worked. It’s using proven skills and techniques; it's life experience. It's making mistakes and learning from them. Perhaps most importantly, it is creating genuine connections between people and leading with heart while working on a set of ever-evolving skills that can be intentionally developed.
I learned a lot about leadership from my dad. When I was 19, I worked a summer job in the Cleveland factory where my dad worked. I was saving for college tuition and I assure you, leadership training was the furthest thing from my mind. At the PPG paint plant, I would finish my shift at 4:30 p.m. before going to find my dad who was the plant manager. He would have me tag along with him as he did his final walk-through for the day. Long before tablets and cell phones, Dad would use his handy pocket notebook to jot down notes as he walked through each building of the plant, greeting every worker by name — every lineman, each janitor, secretary, floor sweeper or clerk.
The most amazing thing was that he really knew them and would often stop to ask, "How's your mother feeling this week after that surgery?" "How’s your new baby doing?" "Did you have a good day off celebrating your wife’s birthday?" I remember asking him how he could remember the hundreds of people we would pass as we trudged through the factory and I have never forgotten his response: "Sheila," he said, "You've always got to know your people. There’s nothing more important."
What a lesson. He showed me that a good leader intentionally creates a culture of care and in doing so, creates a desirable workplace environment where people feel a sense of belonging. Everyone wants to feel worthy, regardless of their socio-economic position, education or current job situation.
Dad, an immigrant who came to the United States with nothing but his faith and his character, had been on the receiving end of some less than stellar management behavior and he knew how that felt. His intention was to be a leader with a heart who also had high standards, could keep projects on time and under budget but could do so while treating people with respect. He surely succeeded; when he passed away at 85, people from all walks of life lined up at his wake to tell my mom or one of his six children their special story about our dad.
Good leaders create an intentional culture of respect, of inclusion and of genuine connection to the people they lead. You bring your whole self to your leadership — your childhood experiences, your life’s tragedies and as well as your joyful accomplishments. It's okay to own the good and the not-so-good. They make you an authentic human, so be real … and lead.