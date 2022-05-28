Developer breaks ground on 120-unit senior community in Valparaiso

A Chicago-based developer broke ground last week on Green Oaks of Valparaiso, a 120-unit assisted living community for low-income seniors.

Evergreen Real Estate Group started construction on a three-story building with 48 studio apartments and 72 one-bedroom apartments. It's investing $30 million into the new senior community at 2550 Morthland Drive.

“We are thrilled to now have construction underway at our second affordable assisted living community in Indiana,” said Steve Rappin, CEO of Evergreen Real Estate Group. “Green Oaks of Valparaiso will not only provide area seniors with safe, affordable housing in a familiar setting, but also the care and social interaction that significantly enhances their quality of life.”

Green Oaks of Valparaiso will be open only to residents at least 62 years old and with incomes at or below 60% of the area median. Those who qualify can receive financial assistance.

“Our mission is to enrich the lives of the residents of Green Oaks of Valparaiso by providing them with the love, compassion and dignity they deserve, in addition to the personal assistance, help with medications and support services they need,” said Rick Banas, vice president of development and positioning for Gardant Management Solutions. “We also know residents will benefit from all of the opportunities to socialize with family, friends and neighbors and participate in a wide variety of recreational, educational and wellness activities that we will offer.”

Each apartment will include a private bath, walk-in shower, emergency alert call system, individual heating and air conditioning, and kitchenette with an electric range, microwave and refrigerator.

The community will offer a media and theater room, computer room, fitness center, meeting room, beauty salon, library, community garden and outdoor area.

The project is slated to be finished in April of next year.

“So far, we have completed site grading, dug retention ponds and installed drainage infrastructure," said Andre Pintauro, president of Evergreen Construction Company. "Even as we continue to experience some pandemic-related challenges with supplies and labor, we expect to complete construction on time next spring, thanks in part to our integrated model that allows us to work in lockstep with the development team.”

