Developer cuts ribbon on start of industrial park that will bring 1,400 jobs to former Republic Steel mill

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Developer NorthPoint cut the ribbon Monday on the first of five planned buildings at the $164 million Commerce Park Chicago industrial development at the site of the long-defunct Republic Steel mill on the city's Southeast Side.

The project is expected to ultimately bring up to 1,400 jobs to the industrial park just across the state line in what's being billed as "the largest industrial development built in Chicago in decades." The property had sat idle since 2001 when the century-old steel mill was razed.

Suburban Kansas City-based NorthPoint, a business park developer and operator that has invested more than $7 billion worldwide since 2013, is building a new light manufacturing, assembly and logistics campus on 200 acres at the site of the bygone steel mill. It's building out 2.3 million square feet of space next to its 155-acre supplier park for Ford's Chicago Assembly Plant.

The expanded industrial park will total nearly 4 million square feet, making it the largest in the city.