Developer now looking at building two spec buildings on West Calumet site: 'They're off to the races'

EAST CHICAGO — A developer is now eyeing the construction of two speculative buildings at the former West Calumet Housing Complex site evacuated because of lead contamination in the soil.

Industrial Development Advantage LLC recently closed on a deal to purchase the property that was evacuated because of toxic contamination from the former Anaconda Lead Product smelting facility. IDA reached an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to remove contaminated soil, dispose of it off-site and cover it.

The developer was originally looking at building a 500,000-square-foot industrial or logistics facility on the site. It's now instead eyeing two 250,000-square-foot buildings that could be occupied by different tenants, Lake County Economic Alliance President and CEO Karen Lauerman said.

"It's creating more opportunity for East Chicago residents to work, live and play in East Chicago," she said.

East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland said IDA would put up two speculative buildings — built without tenants lined up — on 151st Street.

The company paid $2.1 million for the land, Copeland said. "We tore everything down. The EPA gave them clearance to do what they have to do. They're off to the races."

IDA still could construct one large 500,000-square-foot building if it found the right user, but smaller buildings are thought to be easier to fill.

"These projects are still in their infancy," Lauerman said.

She said it would likely be logistics or light manufacturing with minimal environmental impact.

"It's nothing that would harm or bring any new challenge to that area," she said. "We're beyond that. It would be clean and green preferably. IDA has a great reputation and clientele."

In East Chicago, developers also recently revived the former Edward Valve plant and are redeveloping the former Plant 4 at the edge of the Indiana Harbor Works steel mill that's sat empty for years.

"We've got some projects in the hopper," Copeland said. "We've got more new construction in the hopper."