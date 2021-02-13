Developer plans to turn former Michigan City Library into luxury apartments

A developer plans to turn one of the most historic buildings in Michigan City, the original Michigan City Library, into luxury apartments.
Mike Conner with @properties lined up an investor to revive the blue limestone building that opened in 1897 at the northeast corner of Eighth and Spring streets in downtown Michigan City. It was designed by Reed & Stern, the same architecture firm that designed such prominent structures as Grand Central Station in New York City, Michigan Central Station in Detroit, Cincinnati Union Terminal and King Street Station in Seattle.
“To me there is not a more beautiful, architecturally significant property in all of Michigan City," Conner said.
Druggist George Ames, one of Michigan City's first successful businessmen, established a library fund of $5,000 in 1889. The community ended up raising $30,000 for the library, with railroad car magnate John H. Barker contributing a third of the cost.
The magnificent structure with a neoclassical facade and grand staircase featured an initial collection of 3,000 books, a marble interior, a columned portico and marble-clad fireplace. Heralded as "the architectural gem of the Elston Grove Historic Neighborhood" by Visit Michigan City LaPorte, it has 12-foot-tall Tiffany-style stained glass windows depicting the Shakespeare characters Ophelia, Portia and Rosalind.
It was replaced in 1977 by the current library at 100 E. 4th St., an architectural landmark designed by the world-renowned architect Helmut Jahn.
The original library was sold to the Blank family the next year to keep the grand building with opulent chamber rooms a public space. It became the Blank Center for the Arts, until that closed in 2002.
“My family is pleased to see that this illustrious building might be brought back to its previous glory," grandson Rick Blank said. "It’s been a long time since this building has been used for the citizens of Michigan City. We’re happy to witness this conversion, and hope at the very least there may be some tours of the great entrance and stained glass on the second floor."
The new owners, who also renovated the historic Uptown Center into a modern wedding venue, hope to bring the former library building up to a modern condition to give it new life.
“Michigan City, Indiana continues to be a great value for investors and developers," said Clarence Hulse of the Michigan City Economic Development Corp. "This proposed multi-family conversion project of the old library will be a showpiece for this historic neighborhood, and great addition to the future transit-oriented development zone with the train station a few blocks away. Despite a tough economic year and uncertainty due to COVID-19, Michigan City is open for business and our future economic prospects are extraordinary."