Developer plans to turn former Michigan City Library into luxury apartments

It was replaced in 1977 by the current library at 100 E. 4th St., an architectural landmark designed by the world-renowned architect Helmut Jahn.

The original library was sold to the Blank family the next year to keep the grand building with opulent chamber rooms a public space. It became the Blank Center for the Arts, until that closed in 2002.

“My family is pleased to see that this illustrious building might be brought back to its previous glory," grandson Rick Blank said. "It’s been a long time since this building has been used for the citizens of Michigan City. We’re happy to witness this conversion, and hope at the very least there may be some tours of the great entrance and stained glass on the second floor."

The new owners, who also renovated the historic Uptown Center into a modern wedding venue, hope to bring the former library building up to a modern condition to give it new life.