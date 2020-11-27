Developer starts construction on delayed project with cutting-edge container architecture in Munster

MUNSTER — The coronavirus pandemic delayed the new mixed-use Maple Leaf Crossing development in Munster, which will feature cutting-edge shipping container architecture, a wine bar, a School of Rock, a Hyatt Place hotel and a BuffaLouie's eatery modeled on the one just off the Indiana University campus in Bloomington.

But developer Jay Lieser of 1st Metropolitan Builders just pulled the building permit from the town of Munster, and is starting site work on the demolished Munster Business Complex property after having been delayed for months as a result of COVID-19.

First announced last fall, the $30 million to $40 million development on Calumet Avenue north of 45th Street will include a walkable campus with a hotel, four-story office building and retail and restaurant space.

"For me, the School of Rock is most exciting," said Lieser, who's also the local School of Rock franchisee for the Northwest Indiana community. "It will be life-changing for kids in the community."

Construction workers have begun preliminary site work to get sewer and water utilities to the site. Next spring, Lieser hopes to break ground — likely in March or April — on the four-story 105-room Hyatt Place Hotel and the four-story office building, which will divide 15,000 square feet of leasable space into 16 offices.