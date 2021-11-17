Developer to build $35 million downtown housing project in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — A developer plans to invest $35 million in a multi-use project that includes 200 apartments in downtown Michigan City.
TRG Community Development, a division of The Richman Group of Companies, intends to build one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at the corner of Eighth Street and Michigan Boulevard to capitalize off the South Shore Line's Double Track project that will speed commuting times between Michigan City and Chicago.
The commuter rail expansion is expected to spur significant new development in Michigan City, including more housing downtown.
“While the Double Track project is still in its initial stages, it has already become the catalyst for numerous investors seeking opportunities in the newly designated transportation development district around the future 11th Street train station,” EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse said. “Michigan City has the right economic climate and market demand for this type of product, and we are expecting over 800 multi-family units over the next 10 years.”
The Michigan City Redevelopment Commission approved the project, which is being touted as targeted at nurses, teachers and police officers. It's being heralded as having the potential to draw more people to the lakefront city, strengthening its workforce.
“This new development has a great return on investment for the city with the economic impact to be realized through the use of local trades and purchases from local suppliers,” Hulse said. “Talent attraction and quality of life are key to maintaining our existing industries and attracting new companies.”
The initial phase will consist of as many as three different buildings, including a seven-story mid-rise building with as many as 94 units, Hulse said. The project would include about 10,000-square-feet of ground-floor office or commercial space that could include a gym or yoga studio, he said.
"There won't be a restaurant," he said. "It will be more light retail."
The Richman Group is a privately owned real estate development, investment and asset management firm based in Connecticut. Billed as one "the nation’s leading housing organizations," it is the seventh largest owner of multi-family apartments in the United States with more than 25,000 units nationwide.
The company has done more than $14 billion in development in 49 states.
“We are very excited about the opportunity to expand our footprint in a fast-growing market like Michigan City,” said Andre Blakely, president of TRG Community Development, LLC, a division of The Richman Group of Companies. “We have received a warm welcome in the Michigan City community, and we are eager to continue working with the partners of this project to bring to market dynamic, best-in-class, and vital housing communities.”
Groundbreaking on the new multiuse project that also will include commercial space will take place in fall 2022.
“We could no longer ignore that we need to attract developers and investors to our city,” said Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry. “I am very excited about the future of Michigan City, and this is a quality development that will assist local and new residents to live in our thriving downtown.”
