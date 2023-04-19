A developer will discuss a massive and unique development this month being eyed for a long-vacant steel mill on Chicago's Southeast Side.

Steve King, president of Invert Chicago, will give a presentation about a proposed development that would create 6 million square feet of industrial mixed-use space.

The development would take place at the former Republic Steel mill, which made up to 1 million tons of steel a year on the banks of the Calumet River before it folded during the steel import crisis in the early 2000s.

King will address the Calumet Area Industrial Commission at noon April 28 at the Harborside International Golf Center at 11001 S. Doty Ave. East in Chicago.

King is a graduate of Western Illinois University who earned an MBA from The Kellstadt Graduate School of Business at DePaul University. He has gone on to lead ventures in the United States, South America and Europe.

The Invert project he's now pursuing would have the potential to create thousands of jobs at the former steel mill, which was also run by LTV for years before it went under.

"The Invert is an innovative opportunity to redevelop the former Republic Steel brownfield site with a sustainable, local investment that has the potential to provide 700 construction jobs annually for 12 to 15 years, and create more than 3,000 full-time new economy jobs. The Invert will contribute $4.3 billion in economic impact to the region over 20 years," the Calumet Area Industrial Commission said in a news release.

The Calumet Area Industrial Commission represents more than 1,500 companies on Chicago's South Side an din southern Cook County, Will County, Kankakee County and Northwest Indiana. Its members employ more than 83,000 workers in more than 50 industrial sectors including steel, metal fabrication, automotive, food, chemical, paper and glass.

For more information, call 773-928-6000, visit calumetareaindustrial.com or email info@calumetareaindustrial.com.