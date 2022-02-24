Developer who founded Brant Construction died after leaving mark on Region and building thousands of homes

Developer William J. Brant Jr. built thousands of homes across the Region as well as many businesses, at one time employing more than 300 workers.

The founder of Brant Construction died at the age of 91.

Brant was a recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash, Indiana's highest honor. He was one of the contributors of land to the Community Hospital in Munster and built hotels, strip malls and restaurants like Jalapenos The Hottest Mexican Restaurant in Schererville.

He developed 10 communities in Northwest Indiana, including Fairmeadows and Cobblestones in Munster; Broadfield in Merrillville; Marina Shores in Portage; Briar Crossings in LaPorte; and Hunters Run in St. John. He also built the Plum Creek, Autumn Creek and Harvest Acres subdivisions in Schererville.

His daughter-in-law, Victoria Brant, said his family estimated he built more than 2,000 homes over the years. He was one of three developers, along with Don Powers and Harold Rueth, to build out the Briar Ridge neighborhood in Munster and Dyer.

"He was a man who was always curious and would get things done," she said. "When we lived in a townhouse, he was building the subdivision and he got out on the Bobcat. Even though he was running the show, he just had to. He missed doing that and working outside."

He also developed the Tech Business Center in Burns Harbor and the Brant Business Center in Griffith, as well as many subdivisions and shopping centers in Florida. He developed retirement communities in Florida, South Carolina and Illinois.

He also developed various projects in California, New York, Colorado, Nevada, Louisiana, Iowa and Michigan.

"He was very proud of what he did," she said. "But he was very humble. He was always nice and friendly to everyone."

He also developed a neighborhood in Munster, where he only sold lots to close friends like Joe and Sandy Morrow, Dr. Jerry and Darlene Smith, James and Betty Dye, Bob and Cindy Lanman, Jerry Kluserwith, and Victor and Eve Kirsch.

"It was a cul-de-sac where they could block off the street and throw parties," she said. "One was the chairman of the board of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, another arranged for so many scholarships. It was a fabulously wonderful dynamic group of people who contributed to the betterment and advancement of Northwest Indiana."

Brant never retired, though he was less active in the business after suffering a stroke at the age of 85.

"My husband still read contracts to him," she said. "His mind was still sharp. He had no intention of retirement."

A Hammond native, he graduated from Hammond High School, where he met his wife of 68 years. He went to Purdue University, later serving on the board of trustees and long being a season ticket holder to Boilermaker football games.

Brant served in the Navy as a lieutenant in the Pacific fleet. He was stationed with his newly married wife in Honolulu before Hawaii became a state. He got a pilot's license and took his family to go skiing in Colorado and on trips to Florida, where he had a development that included a hotel that rock stars frequented in the 1970s.

He was the first president of the Construction Advancement Foundation and a member of the Northwest Indiana Home Builders Association, which his son Jeff would later serve as president of.

Brant was a world traveler who visited China, the Caribbean, Italy and Africa. He loved entertaining, skiing and going to the beach.

"He loved hunting, fishing, good food and a great Old-Fashioned," she said. "He golfed all the time. He used to belong to the Woodmar Country Club. He loved to golf. He would fly my husband to Colorado to go skiing. He had an ideal childhood with all that stuff. Bill just had a lust for life. He worked hard so he could play hard."

He was a loving family man who raised three kids, Brant said.

"He saw the beauty in everything and was kind to so many people," she said. "He always had a twinkle in his eye and would laugh so hard. He had a warm personality."

Brant treated everyone well everywhere he went, she said.

"Bill will be remembered for his kindness if you were the governor or the handyman," she said. "He treated everyone with the same kindness and a firm handshake."

The company he founded remains in business. His sons, Jeff and James Brant, now are running the company.

"He really helped build Northwest Indiana," Victoria Brant said. "He left such a wonderful legacy."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.