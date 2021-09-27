Developing community: Matthew Welter helps Valpo grow

Welter knew the pandemic would affect his tenants. Even though they signed a contract, Welter offered tenants this counsel: “Come talk to me. We’ll get through this.”

He added, “Just about everyone weathered the storm.”

COVID-19 taught Welter the value of patience and foresight in navigating the pandemic. "Just be firmly patient. Don’t let yourself be walked over, but be understanding. Keep doing what you’re doing, with the same principles, and things will be fine.”

Welter said he learned patience and other virtues from his father. “He also taught me sound fiscal principles and how to treat everyone with kindness and professional sensibilities.”

Over time, Welter has learned “I’m a very subtly optimistic person. I have very little fear. I adapt well to change.”

A former professional caddie, Welter sees in himself “energy, excitement, and a real passion for Valparaiso.”

Welter considers himself an “old soul.” He explained, “I see things in long term. I have a lot of new ideas on doing business.”