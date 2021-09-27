Developing community: Matthew Welter helps Valpo grow

Matthew Welter has deeps roots in Valparaiso. A fourth-generation resident, he wants to see Valparaiso grow and prosper, and he’s doing his part.
As owner of Wayne Enterprises, Welter has added to the community’s assessed valuation, and he did it during the pandemic. He took a dilapidated home, tore it down, and built the Vale View luxury apartments. The near-downtown structure, Welter’s first full development, opened May 15, 2020.
“It was really good timing,” Welter, 35, said.
Wayne Enterprises opened in 2014. Named for Walter’s father, the company specializes in property development and management, real estate and held properties.
As stated on its website, Wayne Enterprises is focused on “increasing the value of its properties and Valparaiso through continual maintenance and improvements.” That includes redeveloping existing commercial and residential buildings or developing new properties.
The Vale View project took 4-5 years to complete, Welter said. The first floor is commercial; the next three floors are residential apartments; and the basement is parking. Welter and his wife Sami will be moving into Vale View.
These luxury apartments were designed not so much for transient residents but professional people wanting to plant roots in the community. These range from young professionals to older, established workers.
Welter knew the pandemic would affect his tenants. Even though they signed a contract, Welter offered tenants this counsel: “Come talk to me. We’ll get through this.”
He added, “Just about everyone weathered the storm.”
COVID-19 taught Welter the value of patience and foresight in navigating the pandemic. "Just be firmly patient. Don’t let yourself be walked over, but be understanding. Keep doing what you’re doing, with the same principles, and things will be fine.”
Welter said he learned patience and other virtues from his father. “He also taught me sound fiscal principles and how to treat everyone with kindness and professional sensibilities.”
Over time, Welter has learned “I’m a very subtly optimistic person. I have very little fear. I adapt well to change.”
A former professional caddie, Welter sees in himself “energy, excitement, and a real passion for Valparaiso.”
Welter considers himself an “old soul.” He explained, “I see things in long term. I have a lot of new ideas on doing business.”
Having spent time overseas after college before returning to his hometown, Welter has lived in Norway, Scotland, France, England, Ireland and Sweden. These travels, he said, have afforded him “a broader sense of the world.”
Welter, whose company consists staff-wise of himself and an assistant, owns eight other buildings around Valparaiso.
Wayne’s goal is simple — invest and aid in the community’s future. Its young owner operates by this principle: high hopes, low expectations.
“That keeps me balanced,” he said. “In this business, you’re going to have your highs and lows, and I try to keep things at an even keel.”
“We want Valpo to grow,” Welter stressed. “Our philosophy is simple: improve and develop real estate at the highest level and the whole community benefits."
Welter serves on several community boards, including the United Way of Porter County, which Oct. 1 merges with Lake Area United Way to become United Way of Northwest Indiana.
Welter also sits on the board of directors for Dunebrook, a Michigan City-based nonprofit serving six counties. Its mission is to help parents build happier, healthier families.
“I want to push for economic development in Valpo,” he said. “I want to see the community develop at the highest level.”
Welter said he’d like to see Valparaiso attract business headquarters, with high-level and starting-level job positions available.
“I want to see growth in a controlled way,” Welter continued. “I’d like to see the downtown grow and thrive. That helps everyone.”
