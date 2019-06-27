HOBART — The Devil's Trumpet Brewing Co., named after the flower not an instrument in Satan's jazz band, has taken root in the Region.
The craft brewery, known for its aggressive India Pale Ales, the mellow hangout vibe of its taproom and the coveted Heaven's Court Russian Imperial Stout, will mark its five-year anniversary with a party from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at its tasting room, 8250 Utah St.
"This year we are celebrating our fifth anniversary with a large number of special releases never offered before that we've brewed and packaged just for this special occasion," owner Steve Mileusnic said in a news release. "This is an all-ages, no-ticket-or-entry-fee-required event (with) food trucks, entertainment and 32 unique beers on tap with many packaged for carryout in special fifth anniversary nylon carry totes."
The brewery will offer three new Anniversary Imperial Pastry Stouts on tap and in four-pack cans to go, as well as two new Anniversary Sours on tap and to go in 500-milliliter bottles, which is about a pint. Devil's Trumpet will bring back the "It's Raining Glitter" glitter IPA brewed with Citra hops and four flavors of its Astronaut Dreams Soda Pop IPA, including the mango/orange/tangerine flavor in four-pack cans.
Devil's Trumpet's version of a glittery IPA, which was a hot trend in craft brewing last year, generated its biggest response on Facebook.
The brewery that's tucked away in an industrial park just east of the Southlake Mall area also will pour three flavors from its Mysterious Jam series and sell some of its hard-to-get Heaven's Court, the annual release of which draws long lines.
"We held back some of our 2018 Heaven's Court production for this event," Mileusnic said. "It will also be offered on tap and in four-packs to go — first come, first serve on four packs."
In addition to the special releases, Devil's Trumpet will have swag and commemorative glassware related to its fifth anniversary.
For more information, call 219.576.7118 or visit thedevilstrumpet.com.