Dick's Sporting Goods exiting Southlake Mall to move across the street in loss of another anchor

Commercial real estate experts said all the closings during the retail apocalypse have made it possible for stores to hop to new, nearby locations when their leases expire. Rival commercial landlords might try to lure them away to fill their own vacant spaces with lower rents, more favorable lease terms or more money for tenant improvements.

The move makes sense for Dick's Sporting Goods as it will be more prominent in a highly trafficked area along U.S. 30, said David Lasser, principal broker with Commercial In-Sites.

"It is great for the city of Hobart to have Dick’s Sporting Goods store in their community, particularly after the closing of Sports Authority," he said. "Dick’s will do well repositioning to a more visible location from having been on the backside of Southlake Mall, where they had no U.S. Highway 30 visibility."

Facing challenges

Dick's Sportings Goods departure poses additional challenges for the Southlake Mall, the two-story 1.3 million-square-foot mall that's been the hub of Region shopping since the developer Richard E. Jacobs, then the owner of Cleveland's Major League Baseball team, opened it in 1974.