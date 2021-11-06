Dick's Sporting Goods moves across the street from Southlake Mall

Dick's Sporting Goods has left the Southlake Mall and moved across the street to a more visible location on U.S. 30.

The outdoor and sporting goods retailer relocated to The Crossing at Hobart, an outdoor shopping center across from the mall. Dick's Sporting Goods is now located at 2644 E. 79th Ave in Hobart.

It closed its location at Southlake Mall, where it has been an anchor store since 2006 but was tucked away in the back of the mall where it had no visibility to passing traffic on the busy highway of U.S. 30. The super-regional mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street in Hobart, the Region's premier shopping destination since it opened in 1974, also lost its Sears and Carson's anchor stores in recent years when those department store chains plunged into bankruptcy.

Pittsburgh-based Dick's Sporting Goods is one of the nation's largest outdoor retailers with more than 850 stores and 50,000 employees nationwide. It also pulled out of the Highland Grove Shopping Center in Highland to move across the street to the newer Shops on Main in Schererville in 2018. It also has a location in the outdoor Porter Vale shopping center in Valparaiso.