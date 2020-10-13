Dinner & Movies series to bring classics to The Center for Visual and Performing Arts ballroom

Classic films will be paired with classic cuisine for the new Dinner & Movies series coming to The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster.

Trama Catering is launching the new dinner-and-a-movie series with socially distanced private tables in the 400-person capacity ballroom at the arts center at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster. Ticket sales will be limited to restrict capacity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chef Joe Trama crafted themed menus to go along with movies screenings, which will start with Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds" on Oct. 30. The movie will by followed by a Zoom Q&A with actress Veronica Cartwright, who starred in the film.

"On Friday, Oct. 30, director Alfred Hitchcock’s feather and pecking 1963 suspense thriller 'The Birds' is showcased with actress Veronica Cartwright, the young star of the film, Zooming in to chat about working with Hitchcock, her flying co-stars and her fascinating career which also includes starring roles in the original TV chiller 'The Twilight Zone' and working opposite Cher and Jack Nicholson in 'The Witches of Eastwick,' Alien,' 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers,' and most recently, Jack’s Mom on TV’s 'Will & Grace,'" The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster said in a press release.