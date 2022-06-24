Dino Day roars into Schererville

It's about to get prehistoric.

Dino Day roars back into Schererville Friday evening.

Schererville Parks and Rec will host Dino Day from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Redar Park at 217 Gregory St. in Schererville.

"Dinosaurs have returned to Schererville and have made Redar Park their official stomping ground, the town said in a press release. "Schererville Parks brings back Dino Day Party in the Park to celebrate every size, shape and color of our prehistoric friends. So grab every dino-fanatic and join us for an evening that's truly the size of T-Rex."

The festivities at Redar Park in Schererville include food trucks, vendors, artisans, a face painter and a tattoo artist.

There's a free dino dance party at 8:45 p.m. and a free outdoor screening of "Jurassic World 2" at 9 p.m.

Kids can check out the giant animatronic dino Frankie the Dinosaur and run around in a Kids Corner that includes laser tag, a 55-foot game truck, a 130-foot-long giant obstacle course dubbed "The Beast" and unlimited Nerf War.

There's also live music, giant yard games, giant bubble making, and a dino roar contest with prizes. Kids can meet and greet characters from pop culture like Mario, Luigi and Chase and Marshall. Animal Quests also will host a live animal show with 10 different animals from 8 to 8:45 p.m.

The band Rosie and the Rivets will play a show from 6 to 8 p.m.

Most of the festivities can be enjoyed for free but a few things like tattoos, crafts and food trucks require extra charges.

