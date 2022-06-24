 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dino Day roars into Schererville

The pavilion and playground at Redar Park in Schererville are shown.

 Times file photo

It's about to get prehistoric.

Dino Day roars back into Schererville Friday evening.

Schererville Parks and Rec will host Dino Day from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at Redar Park at 217 Gregory St. in Schererville.

"Dinosaurs have returned to Schererville and have made Redar Park their official stomping ground, the town said in a press release. "Schererville Parks brings back Dino Day Party in the Park to celebrate every size, shape and color of our prehistoric friends. So grab every dino-fanatic and join us for an evening that's truly the size of T-Rex."

The festivities at Redar Park in Schererville include food trucks, vendors, artisans, a face painter and a tattoo artist.

There's a free dino dance party at 8:45 p.m. and a free outdoor screening of "Jurassic World 2" at 9 p.m.

Kids can check out the giant animatronic dino Frankie the Dinosaur and run around in a Kids Corner that includes laser tag, a 55-foot game truck, a 130-foot-long giant obstacle course dubbed "The Beast" and unlimited Nerf War.

There's also live music, giant yard games, giant bubble making, and a dino roar contest with prizes. Kids can meet and greet characters from pop culture like Mario, Luigi and Chase and Marshall. Animal Quests also will host a live animal show with 10 different animals from 8 to 8:45 p.m.

The band Rosie and the Rivets will play a show from 6 to 8 p.m.

Most of the festivities can be enjoyed for free but a few things like tattoos, crafts and food trucks require extra charges.

