Dino Tyme attraction to bring giant dinosaurs to Lowell

It's about to get prehistoric down on the farm.

Giant dinosaurs have invaded the Harvest Tyme Family Farm, which is opening its Dino Tyme attraction Saturday. Visitors will be able to check out more than 20 dinosaurs and an erupting volcano from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 18.

The animatronic dinosaurs breathe, roar and move their heads and tails. Even their eyes move around. The realistic-looking dinos include a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops and a Brachiosaurus that stands 14 feet high.

Dino Tyme also will have 10 amusement attractions and a butterfly encounter in which people can mingle with fluttering butterflies.

Harvest Tyme is a 45-acre family-owned farm at 17904 Grant St. in Lowell that has branched into agritourism, with such attractions as a pumpkin patch, corn maze and Christmas drive-through light display.

Owner Josh Sickinger said the Dino Tyme attraction is expected to often reach capacity given the popularity of dinosaurs among both children and adults.

"On your journey, you will travel over 245 million years in the past to the Cenozoic, Mesozoic and Paleozoic eras where you can get up-close and personal with life-size replicas of over 20 dinosaurs," Harvest Tyme said in a press release. "Walk through our farm park and enjoy the sights and sounds of these majestic, pre-historic creatures as they come back to life with their animatronic movements."

The attraction includes live stage shows throughout the day, dinosaurs kids can ride on and a fossil dig. Kids can comb through a sandbox like a paleontologist in search of fossils they can take home.

Tickets also cover unlimited rides on 10 amusement park attractions that include a tilt-a-whirl, kiddie coaster, banana squadron, jumping pillow, spinning monkey barrels, swings and carousel. Harvest Tyme also added two new rides and two new slides.

Concessions for sale will include doughnuts, kettle corn and pizza.

The attraction was originally supposed to be tied to the release of the summer blockbuster movie "Jurassic World Dominion," but shipments of the dinosaurs that were custom-made in China got delayed amid global supply chain issues. Sickinger hopes to make Dyno Tyme an annual attraction at the farm.

Tickets will be $19.95 in advance and $23.95 at the door.

Harvest Tyme also will soon host a Sunflower Festival on the weekends of Sept. 10 and 11 and 17 and 18.

For more information, visit harvesttymefun.com, follow the business on Facebook or call 219-440-2386.