DirectBuy selling longtime Merrillville headquarters, looking for smaller space

Merrillville-based DirectBuy is selling its longtime Merrillville headquarters building as it looks to downsize.
The membership buying club that dates back to 1971 once had more than a million members nationwide and 167 showrooms across North America. It has since shifted to e-commerce, closing most of its showrooms and instead selling furniture, flooring and home improvement products to members online.
Its parent company, CSC Generation Holdings, which bought the membership club after it filed for bankruptcy in 2016, also operates Carson's and other former Bon-Ton department store brands as online retailers out of DirectBuy's Merrillville headquarters.
"We used to have 600 employees here many, many years ago," DirectBuy Chief Operating Officer Dylan Astle said. "It's way too big for us. We now have offices all over the country and no longer need the space."
DirectBuy has about 300 left employees in Merrillville after decentralizing operations, including by putting recruiting operations in Austin, data analysts in Manhattan and a call center in Canada. The DirectBuy and Carson's headquarters will remain in Merrillville, but the plan is to find a smaller space after leasing part of the current headquarters from the new owner after a sale for at least a year, Astle said.
"We absolutely will keep the headquarters somewhere in Merrillville, for sure," he said. "There are a few locations that would suit us."
Hilco is looking to auction off DirectBuy's one-story 48,330-square-foot office and warehouse building at 450 Broadway in Merrillville, which it's occupied since 1978. The company's headcount was once so large it also leased a floor across the street at 8585 Broadway in the former Gary National Bank tower.
The headquarters building DirectBuy is auctioning off includes 9,898 square feet of warehouse space, 24 private offices and 293 parking spaces. Astle said it's zoned so it potentially could be used as a dental or medical office and that a deal with a self-storage facility that was interested in the space fell through.
Hilco is accepting sealed bids of at least $2 million by July 10.