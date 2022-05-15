Disney CEO Bob Chapek tells IU graduating class about Region roots: 'For a period of time, I slept in the breakfast nook'

Hammond native and Disney CEO Bob Chapek shared stories about growing up in Northwest Indiana while delivering Indiana University Bloomington's commencement address, calling himself a "proud Region Rat" who overcame humble origins because of a drive to succeed.

"While I've traveled more than 3 million miles over the course of my career, maybe the most important trip of my lifetime was the 200 miles my family drove from my hometown of Hammond to get here," he told IU grads in a speech the university posted on YouTube. "Because after that trip I gained a world-class education, I learned to think analytically and on day two of my freshman year outside Forest Hall I met the love of my life."

Chapek has been married to Cynthia Ann Ford for more than four decades. They've had three kids together.

He gave the commencement speech at his alma mater's graduation ceremony May 7.

"Of course at Disney, we are storytellers, so to get us started I wanted to bring us back to Hammond, Indiana in the 1970s," he told the gathered assembly. "So for anyone outside the state, Hammond is part of a string of hard-working industrialized cities below Chicago called the Region."

Students, presumably hailing from Northwest Indiana, broke out in applause when he name-dropped the Region.

"Like our more cosmopolitan neighbor, Hammond has a very striking skyline, but it's smokestacks, not office buildings," he said. "Beneath that skyline our neighborhood was modest but very proud. The Chapek household was certainly a loving home, but like most in the area, our living arrangements were quite humble and there weren't always enough bedrooms, so for a period of time I slept in the breakfast nook. My parents both had jobs, which was really unusual in those days. I was a latchkey kid before that term was even popular."

Chapek told the crowd that the George Rogers Clark High School he attended "wasn't exactly college prep." When he told his high school counselor he wanted to go to college, she just stared at him and asked why he would want to do that.

"Needless to say, not everybody had my ambition for a life outside the Region," he said. "In fact, most of my extended family have happily lived there their entire lives, and I go back whenever I can because it's home and I feel a connection."

But Chapek's aspirations prompted him to leave.

"I personally knew that I wanted something different," he said. "There was one thing we did as a family that I knew I wanted something different. That was our annual visit to Walt Disney World. Driving through the gates of the happiest place on earth was like nothing I've ever done before. There was no greater contrast to the Region. It was sunny, warm and impossibly green. The buildings were bright. The air smelled like popcorn. Watching over the entire thing was an immaculate castle, not a towering factory. The happy people in really cool outfits said I was their guest. It was certainly a long way from Hammond and everything I knew about the world. The Disney magic I encountered in Orlando ignited my mind and ignited my spirit."

Chapek said he did not set out to lead the company or even work for it, just appreciated there was another world outside of home.

"I wanted to leave my mark on it," he said. "When my dad pointed the hood of my old Chevy down I-65 to drop us off in Bloomington, my mind was made up. IU was my ticket to a new life."

Chapek faced academic challenges when he studied microbiology, as all the other students had taken AP classes, which he hadn't even heard of.

"Despite graduating near the top of my high school class, I was among the least prepared," he said.

But his desperation turned into determination.

"Just like Iron Man draws his energy from that arc reactor, I get a thump from my drive to prove myself every single day," he said. "It's a lifetime power supply that pushes me through doubts, difficulties and around those who keep underestimating kids from the Region."

Chapek identified himself as a Region Rat while dispensing wisdom to the new graduates.

"How did a proud Region Rat ever get to lead the most magical company on earth?" he said. "I've certainly been what many people call lucky. But I don't believe in luck and I certainly wouldn't wait around for it. Instead, I believe in willpower, optimism and preparation ... I know it's cliche. Maybe I've been pixie-dusted too many times. But I absolutely believe willpower can help you overcome incredible odds and achieve just about anything."

