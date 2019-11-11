Purdue University Northwest senior Noland Belt has tried for years to land a dream internship at Walt Disney World.
But thousands of people apply from all over the world for a select few slots, and it's easy to get lost in the shuffle.
So Belt, a Portage resident and Portage High School graduate, took a unique approach he hopes will make him stand out of the pack and score a coveted job interview with Disney. He rented a digital billboard on Interstate 80/94 in Lake Station last week, took photos, posted them online, and hoped social media would work its magic.
"Hi, I'm Noland and I want to work for Walt Disney World," the billboard with his photo read. "Help me turn this billboard into an interview."
The billboard on the busy Borman Expressway also included the email address nolandsdream@gmail.com and a link to his resume at linkedin.com/in/noland-belt.
Belt always has loved Disney movies and has been enamored with the magic of Walt Disney World since he first visited.
"It takes you to a different world," he said. "It's truly inspiring. It makes people forget about their lives and brings happiness to people. I would like to be behind the scenes in operations to create environments that bring people happiness and to create experiences you can't get anywhere else in the world."
The college senior, who's attended classes at both Purdue Northwest campuses, is slated to graduate in the spring with a degree in business management and minors in information systems and marketing. At this point, he's seeking a job after he graduates.
"I came up with the idea when I saw an ad on Instagram," he said. "I studied marketing and thought it would be funny and different. No one has really done this before. It's potentially a very shareable thing."
His post on Facebook has been shared more than 1,100 times so far. He's gotten many comments of support and encouragement but also some criticism, including from people who thought it was a waste of money that would lead nowhere.
But Belt only spent about $40 to put the ad in rotation on a digital billboard for one day on a stretch of a busy interstate highway.
"I thought if it doesn't happen, it will be a real fun experience and a fun story to tell with friends and family," he said. "But I'm optimistic I might at least get an interview. I really want an interview to prove to them I have the mindset to be a real asset to Disney. Hopefully, it's a success story of how creativity can open a whole new world. I hope it inspires people."
Richard Horn, a library media specialist at Portage High School who has known Belt for years, is rooting for him.
"He's quite the character — enthusiastic, hardworking and always so upbeat," he said. "He's one of those kids you always enjoy seeing and never forget."