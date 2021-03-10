Disney Store to close at Southlake Mall after 24 years

HOBART — The magic will be over soon at the Disney Store at Southlake Mall.

Though Disney CEO Bob Chapek hails from Northwest Indiana, that hasn’t done the Region any favors.

In the end, business is business.

Disney announced it would be closing the Disney Store in the Southlake Mall in Hobart as it closes 20% of its stores nationwide in a shift to e-commerce.

A sign said the Disney Store at the mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street would close on March 23 at the latest. An employee said it would shutter whenever it liquidated its inventory, which is now marked down by 30%.

Disney also announced it plans to close its stores on State Street in Chicago, the Fashion Outlets in Rosemont and the Castleton Square Mall in Indianapolis. The magic will end sometime in the next few weeks.

Disney first brought Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and other popular characters to the mall in 1997. As Disney grew its brand portfolio, the Disney Store in Southlake came to sell Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel and National Geographic merchandise, as well as fairy tale princesses and other iconic Disney characters it’s known for.