Disney to close remaining stores in Chicagoland

Disney is closing its remaining Disney Stores in Chicagoland after shuttering the Southlake Mall store earlier this year.

After the last four Disney Stores in Illinois close, Disney will no longer have any retail stores left in Illinois or Indiana.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek, a Hammond native, has been closing the entertainment empire's brick-and-mortar retail stores in a shift to e-commerce. He made a similar pivot to focus on more streaming content during onset of the coronavirus pandemic, leading to a slew of movie releases and Marvel shows on Disney+.

The 5,300-square-foot Disney Store at the mall at U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street, which opened there in the late 1990s, closed in March after a liquidation sale. It closed its location in the Chicago Ridge Mall in Chicago Ridge in this month.

Disney, which started the Disney Store brand in 1987, is closing 57 more locations around the country by Sept. 15 at the latest.

The company plans to close its Chicago locations at the Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora; at 717 N. Michigan Ave. in Chicago; at Gurnee Mills in Gurnee; and at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. The Magnificent Mile location will close by Sept. 1 at the latest.