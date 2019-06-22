Diversity Job Fair - one of the biggest in Region - to take place next week

The Times of Northwest Indiana 2019 Summer Diversity Job Fair — one of the largest annual hiring events in the Region — returns next week to pair job seekers with jobs at many local employers.
The job fair will take place from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Patrician Banquet Center at 410 E. U.S. 30 in Schererville. Attendees can talk to company representatives about landing jobs at banks, casinos, call centers, retail stores or even steel mills.
Hundreds of job seekers have turned out to The Times Diversity Job Fair in past years.
Employers on hand at this year's job fair include U.S. Steel, the Indiana Army National Guard, the Lake County Sheriff's Department, the Times Media Co., the South Shore Line, Horizon Bank, Albert's Diamond Jewelers, Jewel-Osco, Blue Chip Casino, Centier Bank, Buddig, JMJ Talent, NWI SHRM, Auto Zone, Staff Source, Teleperformance in Hobart and Tricoci University of Beauty Culture.
Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally, bring multiple copies of their resumes and be prepared to mingle.
The hiring event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Job seekers are encouraged to register in advance to skip the registration line at the door at www.nwitimes.com/forms/careerfair/job-seekers/.
For more information, contact Maria Avila at maria.avila@nwi.com or 219-933-3281.