DNR closes state park restaurants, cabins, and inns

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is now closing state park inns, restaurants, and cabins, along with welcome centers, playgrounds, camper cabins, fire towers, nature centers, forest education centers, and shooting ranges.

Indiana's state parks, state forests, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves and state recreation areas remain open to the public for walking, running or biking but any visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing. Archery ranges will be open but unmanned.

State park campgrounds remain open but advanced registration is required and no walk-ins are allowed. Anyone who wants to cancel or reschedule campsites held through April 30 should be able to get a refund without fees for cancellations or transfers. That time frame could be extended if necessary as the coronavirus situation evolves.

The DNR Customer Service Center in downtown Indianapolis is now closed but can be contacted with questions at 317-232-4200 or 877-463-6367.

Gallery: World responds to threat, reality of coronavirus

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.