Doc's Smokehouse and Craft Bar opens in Madison, eyes further growth

Doc's Smokehouse and Craft Bar, a popular barbecue restaurant in Dyer, has cooked up its fourth location in Madison, Wisconsin.
The locally owned restaurant that specializes in authentic southern-style barbecue and has a wide, ever-rotating selection of craft beer, also operates locations in south suburban Mokena and Milwaukee. Owner Brent Brashier, who co-owns Doc's along with the eponymous Dr. Himanshu Doshi, said the barbecue restaurant was eyeing further expansion across the Midwest, looking at sites in Indianapolis, Minnesota and Ohio, with the aim of bringing traditional southern barbecue to places where it's in short supply.
Doc's decided to open another Wisconsin location because customers at the Milwaukee restaurant have been asking for years for the small chain to come to Madison, Brashier said. The newly opened eatery is on the west side of town, about three miles from the University of Wisconsin campus and downtown Madison.
"It's another large one," Brashier said. "It's 300 seats. We converted a former Granite City Brewery by taking out the brewing equipment and building out a bar and private dining room that seats 80. We've got a great mural featuring famous blues guitars. It's an amazing location and good town for us. It reminds me a lot of Austin where I used to live. It's a university town with a lot of cool things going on."
Each Doc's features the same menu of barbecue, including brisket, pulled pork, chicken, ribs, turkey and Usinger's sausage, made in traditional Southern fashion with just hickory smoke, spice and time, offering a variety of regional barbecue sauces on the table instead of saucing in the kitchen.
But each has a unique selection of local craft beers with 60 on tap and a stock market-like digital beer menu with real-time information about supply and availability.
"Madison has a vibrant craft beer scene," Brashier said. "The have a lot of nanobreweries, including a one-barrel brewery we have on tap. It's an interesting place."
Doc's, which opened at 1420 Calumet Ave. in Dyer in 2016, now has 200 employees. It's been growing in a measured way to ensure the quality at each restaurant.
"Southern-style barbecue is our core box that we stay inside," he said. "If it isn't something barbecue places serve in Alabama or Texas, we don't serve it. We do everything dry-rubbed and smoked over hickory. I'm a control freak on the quality and have always believed that if you're going to grow you have to maintain the quality."
For more information, visit docsbbq.net.