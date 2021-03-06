Doc's Smokehouse returning, adding 3 Floyds chef, expanding to LaPorte

Doc's does not sauce its meat, but has a selection of regional barbecue sauces from Texas, Memphis, North Carolina and Alabama at every table.

"It's being a barbecue purist," Brashier said. "The meat should speak for itself. If you want to use sauces, that should be a decision for you. But it shouldn't need sauce."

As it has grown across the Midwest, Doc's tries to ensure consistency in the quality of its food at every location. Its next restaurant will be a 5,000-square-foot eatery seating about 100 to 120 diners in downtown LaPorte.

"It will be in a brand new building," Brashier said. "The mayor, who's a super friendly guy who liked our food, and economic development people reached out to us about locating there, but it had been put on pause. Now that the snow's melting, they're hoping to resume work. It's a great, growing community and we'd have the ability to draw from Michigan City and South Bend."

Doc's also plans to roll out its trailers to roast whole hogs at festivals when they return, including at the Broad Street Blues and BBQ and Rock and Rail festivals in Griffith.