Doc's Smokehouse temporarily closing all locations

The award-winning and acclaimed Doc's Smokehouse is temporarily closing all locations, including the popular Doc's Smokehouse and Craft Bar at 1420 Calumet Ave. in Dyer, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The authentic southern-style barbecue restaurant, one of the first to deliver food to local hospitals and first responders during the pandemic, also has locations in Mokena, Milwaukee and Madison.
"From the beginning Doc's has been about more than great BBQ," co-owner Brent Brashier said. "We strive to deliver an amazing experience for each guest from the moment you walk through our doors until we bid you farewell. For the last eight months, despite state-mandated closures and limits, vague and conflicting safety information from health departments and the CDC, we have persevered to deliver that experience.
"It has become clear to me that we are no longer able to deliver the Doc's experience in a manner that is safe for both our guests and our staff."
Brashier stressed the closures would be temporary.
"It is with great regret I have to announce we are closing all Doc's location until further notice," he said. "While it is heartbreaking to close the business we have poured our heart and soul into, I know that by closing we will be able to return better than ever. This is temporary. We will be back."
Doc's smokes brisket, ribs and other meats locally sourced from suppliers like Meats by Linz in Calumet City with hickory, dry rub and time. Regional sauces from Alabama, Memphis, Texas and North Carolina were available on the table or in the to-go bag. It boasted 100 bourbons and whiskeys, 60 craft beers on tap, and a digital pour screen with real-time information about each beer.
The barbecue restaurant has been active in the community, offering meals to furloughed federal workers and giving customers the chance to buy meals for nurses and other medical workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic at local hospitals.
