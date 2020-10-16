Doc's Smokehouse temporarily closing all locations

The award-winning and acclaimed Doc's Smokehouse is temporarily closing all locations, including the popular Doc's Smokehouse and Craft Bar at 1420 Calumet Ave. in Dyer, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The authentic southern-style barbecue restaurant, one of the first to deliver food to local hospitals and first responders during the pandemic, also has locations in Mokena, Milwaukee and Madison.

"From the beginning Doc's has been about more than great BBQ," co-owner Brent Brashier said. "We strive to deliver an amazing experience for each guest from the moment you walk through our doors until we bid you farewell. For the last eight months, despite state-mandated closures and limits, vague and conflicting safety information from health departments and the CDC, we have persevered to deliver that experience.

"It has become clear to me that we are no longer able to deliver the Doc's experience in a manner that is safe for both our guests and our staff."

Brashier stressed the closures would be temporary.