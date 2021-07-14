Doc's Smokehouse to benefit from Bucks' NBA Finals run

"They've been growing the fanbase among the Milwaukee public," he said. "Even if they don't win it and are runner-up, it will be a net positive. The core of the team is coming back. We do pretty well anytime they have a game, whatever day of the week it is. But if they become NBA champions demand will go through the roof. Every game will sell out."

It's pretty easy to see the public's enthusiasm around Milwaukee and Wisconsin, Brashier said.

"It's pretty common that if you're at a grocery store in Wisconsin on a Sunday, everyone who's shopping and working there will be in Packers gear," he said. "But anecdotally, we're seeing a lot more Bucks gear and Bucks jerseys. We're definitely a beneficiary of the team and their vibrant facility. I just got to say, 'Go, Bucks!'"