 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Doctor, nurse practitioner and physican assistants join Franciscan Health

  • 0

A doctor, nurse practitioner and two physician assistants have joined Franciscan Health, the Mishawaka-based health care system with hospitals across Northwest Indiana.

An interventional cardiologist and a nurse practitioner joined Franciscan Physician Network Munster Cardiology at 701 Superior Ave., where they are welcoming new patients.

Board-certified interventional cardiologist Jagdeep Sabharwal received training at the University of Illinois Medical Center in Chicago, did a fellowship in interventional cardiology at Michigan State University in East Lansing, and completed a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at Henry Ford Medical Center in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Sabharwal’s clinical interests include coronary interventions, cardiac imaging, peripheral arterial disease and structural heart disease.

Board-certified nurse practitioner Mohammad El-Ahmad trained at Chamberlain University in Chicago. His interests include heart failure, arrhythmias, valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease and acute coronary syndrome.

People are also reading…

For more information or to make an appointment, call 219-934-4080.

Two board-certified physician assistants joined the cancer care team at Franciscan Physician Network Munster Cancer Center at 701 Superior Avenue, where they are welcoming new patients.

Hilary Benway trained at the Marquette University Physician Assistant Program in Milwaukee. Her clinical interests include breast malignancy, chronic leukemia, lymphomas, healthy lifestyle promotion and patient education and advocacy.

Victoria Pryzdia trained at the University of Dayton Physician Assistant Program in Dayton, Ohio. Her clinical interests include breast malignancy, pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, leukemia and uterine and ovarian cancer.

For more information or to make an appointment with either, call 219-922-4081.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon Prime members now get free Grubhub+ delivery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts