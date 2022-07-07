Doctor, nurse practitioner and physican assistants join Franciscan Health

A doctor, nurse practitioner and two physician assistants have joined Franciscan Health, the Mishawaka-based health care system with hospitals across Northwest Indiana.

An interventional cardiologist and a nurse practitioner joined Franciscan Physician Network Munster Cardiology at 701 Superior Ave., where they are welcoming new patients.

Board-certified interventional cardiologist Jagdeep Sabharwal received training at the University of Illinois Medical Center in Chicago, did a fellowship in interventional cardiology at Michigan State University in East Lansing, and completed a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at Henry Ford Medical Center in Royal Oak, Michigan.

Sabharwal’s clinical interests include coronary interventions, cardiac imaging, peripheral arterial disease and structural heart disease.

Board-certified nurse practitioner Mohammad El-Ahmad trained at Chamberlain University in Chicago. His interests include heart failure, arrhythmias, valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease and acute coronary syndrome.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 219-934-4080.

Two board-certified physician assistants joined the cancer care team at Franciscan Physician Network Munster Cancer Center at 701 Superior Avenue, where they are welcoming new patients.

Hilary Benway trained at the Marquette University Physician Assistant Program in Milwaukee. Her clinical interests include breast malignancy, chronic leukemia, lymphomas, healthy lifestyle promotion and patient education and advocacy.

Victoria Pryzdia trained at the University of Dayton Physician Assistant Program in Dayton, Ohio. Her clinical interests include breast malignancy, pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis, leukemia and uterine and ovarian cancer.

For more information or to make an appointment with either, call 219-922-4081.