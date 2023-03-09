Dole Whip is a beloved fan favorite at Disney theme parks.

The soft-serve dairy-free frozen dessert is prized for being creamy, citrusy and refreshing.

Dole first came up with the tropically flavored sweet treat in 1984 and it grew to have a cult following at Disney.

The Dublin, Ireland-based Dole Food Company, a multinational that originated in Hawaii, announced this week it would start selling Dole Whip in the freezer aisles at grocery stores nationwide.

Highland-based Strack & Van Til will stock Dole Whip at its 22 stores across Northwest Indiana.

"We will carry Dole Whip when it becomes available," Strack & Van Til Chief Operating Officer Dave Wilkinson said. "I checked with our supplier yesterday. They don’t know when Dole Whip will be available to them."

Doles plans to sell pineapple, mango and strawberry flavors in supermarkets.

Dole Whip was long only available at Disney but distribution has been expanded to ice cream shops in recent years. Dairy Belle, SerenDIPity in Griffith and The Counter in Highland are among the local ice cream shops that stock it.

It was originally sold in the Tiki Room at Adventureland at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. It's often served as a Dole Whip Float with Dole pineapple juice and also comes in the flavors of mango, lime, lemon, cherry, watermelon, orange, raspberry and strawberry at Disney, where it's also spiked with rum for adults.