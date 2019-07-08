Dollar General to hire 80 at LaPorte County warehouse

Dollar General is preparing to hire up to 80 permanent, full-time workers at a renovated warehouse in Westville.
The Tennessee-based discount retailer will take over about 60% of the 680,000-square-foot temperature-controlled warehouse that has been abandoned since Michigan-based supermarket retailer SpartanNash shuttered in 2016, laying off 76 employees.
Kansas City metro-based NorthPoint Development has been investing $24 million into renovating the facility at 6500 S. US Hwy 421, which has been rebranded the Midwest Trade Center. A grand opening ceremony with the LaPorte County Commissioners, the LaPorte County Council, the Westville Town Board, NorthPoint Development and Dollar General will take place July 16th.
A second unnamed company is poised to bring another 55 full-time jobs to the site, Laporte County Community and Economic Development Director Tony Rodriguez said. NorthPoint Development, which touts itself as the second-largest industrial landlord in the nation, is working to bring more tenants to the facility.
"Northpoint is a national industrial developer with a significant track record of first-class renovation, lease-up and strong community-oriented operations," Rodriguez said. "These are rapidly changing economic times and companies that remain competitive have to operate with each and every piece of technology working for them while building innovative teams at the local level. We are very fortunate to have NorthPoint and the strength of a Dollar General having selected LaPorte County as their newest base of operations."
Dollar General is investing $8 million in new equipment at the warehouse.
"We welcome the newest corporate partners into LaPorte County and the positive spin-off economic benefits and the new permanent positions that come along with such a significant capital investment," he said.
The warehouse, on a 90-acre site on U.S. 421 in Westville, has stored food, including for Eagle Foods and Roundy's, since the 1970s.