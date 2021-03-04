 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dollar stores cropping up across Region, bucking trend of disinvestment in underserved areas
alert featured urgent

Dollar stores cropping up across Region, bucking trend of disinvestment in underserved areas

{{featured_button_text}}

A newly built Dollar General just opened at 1301 Broadway in Gary's Midtown neighborhood, right next to a Family Dollar.

It's hardly the only spot in Northwest Indiana where dollar stores are crowded on top of each other. There's a half-mile stretch in Whiting with a Dollar General, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree all within a brisk walk of each other.

Dollar stores have been cropping up across Northwest Indiana in recent years, often planting roots in otherwise retail-starved cities and offering at least a limited selection of groceries in neighborhoods that have been deemed food deserts. Dollar store chains have been expanding in underserved rural and urban neighborhoods where other national retailers often fear to tread. Dollar General, for instance, took over a storefront Walgreens abandoned at 801 S. Lake St. in Gary a few years ago.

Family Dollar, Dollar General and Dollar Tree — a Virginia-based extreme discount retailer that owns Family Dollar after an $8.5 billion acquisition a few years ago — operate more than 60 stores in Lake County alone, including a dozen in Hammond and four in East Chicago. The dollar store chains collectively operate 14 stores in the city of Gary, where the only major national grocery store chains to do business are a single Aldi and a single Save A Lot on the outskirts of town.

The dollar stores are stepping in to fill a void in the marketplace, said Aaron McDermott, co-founder and president of Crown Point-based Latitude Commercial.

"Dollar stores seem to be expanding because some traditional retailers have shied away from locating into lower-income areas," McDermott said. "A lot of it has to do with the dollar stores' willingness to adapt to the existing product in the area. For instance, a Family Dollar is more than willing to take a look at a vacant building that used to be some other retailer. Conversely, with a CVS or Walgreens, they typically only want to build their prototype building. Their prototype building is very expensive to build and therefore requires much higher sales revenue to justify them building it."

Everyone loves a bargain

But dollar stores also set up shop in more affluent suburban areas. A Dollar Tree, for instance, sells a selection of household goods, cleaning supplies, party supplies, food and other essentials for $1 in the Town Square Shopping Center in Schererville, right across the street from a Whole Foods and Nordstrom Rack in the Shops on Main shopping center.

"The dollar store model fills both voids in food and retail ‘deserts’ and more populated or affluent areas," said David Lasser, president of Merrillville-based commercial real estate firm Commercial In-Sites. "Most locate on as high of a traffic count street as is available in all markets to offer the benefits of convenience and lower pricing than higher-priced retail competitors."

The dollar store concept has been flourishing because — regardless of demographics or household income — everybody loves a bargain, Lasser said.

"They are, or at least were pre-COVID, deemed ‘recession proof’ investments as in good times or bad, bargain pricing products should always have a large customer base," he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Over the past five years, Tennessee-based Dollar General — the variety store that sells groceries, party supplies, paper products, health and beauty items, and other sundries — has opened 12 new locations in Northwest Indiana, including five stores in Lake County and five stores in Porter County, spokeswoman Angela Petkovic said.

The growing discount retailer, which announced it was adding 400 more stores nationwide last year, has created dozens of jobs as it continues to open new locations in Northwest Indiana.

"A traditional Dollar General store employs approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need," Petkovic said.

Dollar stores also routinely invest in renovations to freshen up their stores. The Family Dollar at 6933 Indianapolis Blvd. in Hammond, for instance, will celebrate a grand opening Saturday after extensive remodeling with upgrades such as additional freezers and coolers to expand its selection of food.

“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Hammond community, and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesman. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”

A thriving concept

Dollar stores took off in popularity nationwide as many looked to stretch their budgets during the Great Recession. They can thrive even when times are tough, said Micah Pollak, assistant professor of economics at Indiana University Northwest.

"Dollar stores are a good example of a business that is capable of moving quickly to take advantage of changing economic conditions," he said. "While the economy in Northwest Indiana is slowly rebuilding from the effects of the pandemic, the unemployment rate remains relatively high and household incomes depressed. Many families continue to look for ways to save money, and dollar stores rise to meet that need. They are often able to open more quickly than other forms of retail with more flexible requirements for space and employment."

Dollars stores have attracted criticism, such as for paying low wages, offering relatively few jobs, and selling unhealthy junk food that's full of sodium and other preservatives. Some critics have pointed to "dollar store belts" that keep away competitors, such as locally owned grocery store chains that might offer higher wages or more fresh produce.

But they do help consumers save money and meet needs in communities that are often underserved by other retailers, Pollak said.

"While the direct effect on the local economy of dollar stores may not be large, as they generally offer lower wages and limited employment, they serve an important role by providing service in areas that are underserved, or would otherwise have no retail options," Pollak said. "Dollar stores do provide cheaper items, which can be of lower quality or less healthy, however, this is often to meet demand from households on limited budgets."

NWI Business Ins and Outs

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Entrepreneurs raise money for women's shelter
Local News

Entrepreneurs raise money for women's shelter

  • Updated

The Collective, an entrepreneurial group of local business owners that support various nonprofits in Northwest Indiana, raised thousands of dollars for the Stepping Stone Shelter for Women at a virtual giveback event, its first since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Buy Local Gift Card website helps Region residents support local businesses
Northwest Indiana Business Headlines

Buy Local Gift Card website helps Region residents support local businesses

  • Updated

Lee Enterprises, which owns The Times of Northwest Indiana and more than other daily newspapers across the country, rolled out Buy Local websites in all its markets nationwide earlier this year to help people support local businesses in their own communities. The platform showcases local shops and merchants that are selling gift cards that would make perfect gifts this holiday season.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts