Dollar stores cropping up across Region, bucking trend of disinvestment in underserved areas

A thriving concept

Dollar stores took off in popularity nationwide as many looked to stretch their budgets during the Great Recession. They can thrive even when times are tough, said Micah Pollak, assistant professor of economics at Indiana University Northwest.

"Dollar stores are a good example of a business that is capable of moving quickly to take advantage of changing economic conditions," he said. "While the economy in Northwest Indiana is slowly rebuilding from the effects of the pandemic, the unemployment rate remains relatively high and household incomes depressed. Many families continue to look for ways to save money, and dollar stores rise to meet that need. They are often able to open more quickly than other forms of retail with more flexible requirements for space and employment."

Dollars stores have attracted criticism, such as for paying low wages, offering relatively few jobs, and selling unhealthy junk food that's full of sodium and other preservatives. Some critics have pointed to "dollar store belts" that keep away competitors, such as locally owned grocery store chains that might offer higher wages or more fresh produce.

But they do help consumers save money and meet needs in communities that are often underserved by other retailers, Pollak said.