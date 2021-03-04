Dollar stores cropping up across Region, bucking trend of disinvestment in underserved areas

A newly built Dollar General just opened at 1301 Broadway in Gary's Midtown neighborhood, right next to a Family Dollar.
It's hardly the only spot in Northwest Indiana where dollar stores are crowded on top of each other. There's a half-mile stretch in Whiting with a Dollar General, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree all within a brisk walk of each other.
Dollar stores have been cropping up across Northwest Indiana in recent years, often planting roots in otherwise retail-starved cities and offering at least a limited selection of groceries in neighborhoods that have been deemed food deserts. Dollar store chains have been expanding in underserved rural and urban neighborhoods where other national retailers often fear to tread. Dollar General, for instance, took over a storefront Walgreens abandoned at 801 S. Lake St. in Gary a few years ago.
Family Dollar, Dollar General and Dollar Tree — a Virginia-based extreme discount retailer that owns Family Dollar after an $8.5 billion acquisition a few years ago — operate more than 60 stores in Lake County alone, including a dozen in Hammond and four in East Chicago. The dollar store chains collectively operate 14 stores in the city of Gary, where the only major national grocery store chains to do business are a single Aldi and a single Save A Lot on the outskirts of town.
The dollar stores are stepping in to fill a void in the marketplace, said Aaron McDermott, co-founder and president of Crown Point-based Latitude Commercial.
"Dollar stores seem to be expanding because some traditional retailers have shied away from locating into lower-income areas," McDermott said. "A lot of it has to do with the dollar stores' willingness to adapt to the existing product in the area. For instance, a Family Dollar is more than willing to take a look at a vacant building that used to be some other retailer. Conversely, with a CVS or Walgreens, they typically only want to build their prototype building. Their prototype building is very expensive to build and therefore requires much higher sales revenue to justify them building it."
Everyone loves a bargain
But dollar stores also set up shop in more affluent suburban areas. A Dollar Tree, for instance, sells a selection of household goods, cleaning supplies, party supplies, food and other essentials for $1 in the Town Square Shopping Center in Schererville, right across the street from a Whole Foods and Nordstrom Rack in the Shops on Main shopping center.
"The dollar store model fills both voids in food and retail ‘deserts’ and more populated or affluent areas," said David Lasser, president of Merrillville-based commercial real estate firm Commercial In-Sites. "Most locate on as high of a traffic count street as is available in all markets to offer the benefits of convenience and lower pricing than higher-priced retail competitors."
The dollar store concept has been flourishing because — regardless of demographics or household income — everybody loves a bargain, Lasser said.
"They are, or at least were pre-COVID, deemed ‘recession proof’ investments as in good times or bad, bargain pricing products should always have a large customer base," he said.
Over the past five years, Tennessee-based Dollar General — the variety store that sells groceries, party supplies, paper products, health and beauty items, and other sundries — has opened 12 new locations in Northwest Indiana, including five stores in Lake County and five stores in Porter County, spokeswoman Angela Petkovic said.
The growing discount retailer, which announced it was adding 400 more stores nationwide last year, has created dozens of jobs as it continues to open new locations in Northwest Indiana.
"A traditional Dollar General store employs approximately six to 10 people, depending on the need," Petkovic said.
Dollar stores also routinely invest in renovations to freshen up their stores. The Family Dollar at 6933 Indianapolis Blvd. in Hammond, for instance, will celebrate a grand opening Saturday after extensive remodeling with upgrades such as additional freezers and coolers to expand its selection of food.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Hammond community, and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesman. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
A thriving concept
Dollar stores took off in popularity nationwide as many looked to stretch their budgets during the Great Recession. They can thrive even when times are tough, said Micah Pollak, assistant professor of economics at Indiana University Northwest.
"Dollar stores are a good example of a business that is capable of moving quickly to take advantage of changing economic conditions," he said. "While the economy in Northwest Indiana is slowly rebuilding from the effects of the pandemic, the unemployment rate remains relatively high and household incomes depressed. Many families continue to look for ways to save money, and dollar stores rise to meet that need. They are often able to open more quickly than other forms of retail with more flexible requirements for space and employment."
Dollars stores have attracted criticism, such as for paying low wages, offering relatively few jobs, and selling unhealthy junk food that's full of sodium and other preservatives. Some critics have pointed to "dollar store belts" that keep away competitors, such as locally owned grocery store chains that might offer higher wages or more fresh produce.
But they do help consumers save money and meet needs in communities that are often underserved by other retailers, Pollak said.
"While the direct effect on the local economy of dollar stores may not be large, as they generally offer lower wages and limited employment, they serve an important role by providing service in areas that are underserved, or would otherwise have no retail options," Pollak said. "Dollar stores do provide cheaper items, which can be of lower quality or less healthy, however, this is often to meet demand from households on limited budgets."
NWI Business Ins and Outs
The Dock Restaurant opened in Cedar Lake
Punny sandwiches include the Ship for Brains
'A welcoming place to drop your anchor and relax'
'A tribute to Cedar Lake'
Pompeii Pizza is serving up slices in Highland
McCoy Wildlife Control opened in LaPorte
New sports bar and hookah lounge coming to Miller
NorthShore Health Centers expanded in Merrillville
Hip Hop Chicken just dropped in Miller
Phenomenal Ribs reopening at new location in Gary
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — On the road with Portage's Brian Graves
Amazon plans delivery stations in Merrillville, Valpo
Two new Amazon delivery stations are coming to the Region, bringing hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars in investments to Northwest Indiana.
Amazon on Wednesday announced the facilities will open at Georgia Street in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park in Merrillville and at 2200 Memorial Parkway in the Lakes of Valparaiso Business Park in Valparaiso. Both facilities are scheduled to open this year.
One delivery station opened in February in South Bend, and Amazon plans to also open stations in Indianapolis and Greenfield this year.
“We’re excited to continue to invest in the state of Indiana with five new delivery stations that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create hundreds of job opportunities for the state’s talented workforce,” Amazon Spokesperson Jessica Pawl said. “These new delivery stations represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, technological innovations and skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers.”
Merrillville Town Manager Patrick Reardon said Amazon will invest more than $30 million in land, building and equipment for the 141,000-square-foot delivery station that will be located on a 35-acre parcel in AmeriPlex. He said the project will create 300 permanent positions and 100 temporary construction jobs. According to Amazon, permanent jobs at its new delivery stations will start at $15 per hour and offer a variety of benefits.
“The addition of the Amazon facility to the (AmeriPlex business park) is the crown jewel for the town of Merrillville from an economic development standpoint,” Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said. “To have a Fortune 100 company located in Merrillville will enhance the park and draw in other firms to the park, which will benefit the town for decades to come.”
The addition of the Amazon facility in Valparaiso is the result of collaboration between multiple city officials and organizations.
"We’re very pleased to welcome Amazon to Valparaiso. As a global leader, Amazon will be an excellent addition to our community," Mayor Matt Murphy said. "It’s very gratifying to have the facility, workforce and excellent quality of life to offer companies like Amazon."
The Valparaiso facility will be in an 80,000-square-foot building created from efforts by the Redevelopment Commission and Valparaiso Economic Development Corporation, said city attorney Patrick Lyp.
"From a city perspective, not only does this add value for the residents who order things from Amazon to have faster delivery, but also for residents who are looking for a job," Lyp said.
Lyp said the facility will add more than 100 jobs for Amazon and additional positions will be open for delivery drivers.
Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said construction for the town's project started about two months ago.
Merrillville panels earlier this year approved the development, but town leaders were unable to disclose the company behind the initiative at that time because of confidentiality.
Merrillville Building and Planning Director Sheila Shine said Amazon and the town worked well together to advance the project.
“The collaboration and communication between the Amazon developmental team and the planning and building department allowed staff to provide information that streamlined the application process,” Shine said.
Reardon said there has been a surge in economic growth in the AmeriPlex business park and other areas of Merrillville, and the new Amazon facility will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue each year.
“We look forward to hosting this amazing company and embrace all of the potential that they will bring to Merrillville,” Town Council President Rick Bella said.
He said packages from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers are sent to delivery stations for the last portion of the company’s order fulfillment process.
“Each of Amazon’s new delivery stations will be designed to meet the needs of our electric delivery vehicles,” Amazon said in a statement. “Ranging from the physical layout to the electrical design, we are optimizing these spaces to offer flexibility and scale as we move closer toward putting 10,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road in 2022.”
