Dollar Tree to close 390 Family Dollar stores, rebrand another 200 stores

Dollar Tree plans to close as many as 390 Family Dollar stores and rebrand another 200 stores after a steep fourth-quarter loss and under pressure from activist investor Starboard Value, which has been pushing for a sale of the brand.
Family Dollar has more than a dozen Region locations, with stores in Cedar Lake, Crown Point, East Chicago, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Lake Station, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso, Whiting, Winamac, Lansing, Calumet City and Chicago Heights.
Spokeswoman Kayleigh M. Painter said no list has been released of which stores will close.
Dollar Tree bought Family Dollar, the second-largest dollar store chain in the country, for $8.5 billion in 2015.
The Virginia-based discount retailer announced Wednesday it plans to close as many as 390 Family Dollar stores, rebrand another 200 Family Dollar stores as Dollar Trees, and renovate 1,000 stores this year.
The retailer will start selling alcohol out of the renovated Family Dollar stores in a bid to goose sales. It also aims to open 350 new Dollar Tree and 200 new Family Dollar stores, Painter said.
The company said it is trying to turn Family Dollar around and optimize its real estate.
"We moved aggressively in the fourth quarter to optimize Family Dollar’s performance, including closing 84 stores and announcing plans to renovate at least 1,000 stores in 2019," Gary Philbin, president and chief executive officer, said in a press release.
"The renovated stores will include new $1 Dollar Tree merchandise sections."
The company lost $2.3 billion in the fourth quarter of last year.
It's the latest chain in recent weeks to announce store closings. JC Penney, the Gap and Victoria's Secret also plan to shutter stores. JC Penney said it would not close any Indiana or Illinois locations, while the Gap and Victoria's Secret have not announced which locations it would close.