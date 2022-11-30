 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Domino’s electrifying delivery fleet across Northwest Indiana

Domino's in Hobart is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Domino's is electrifying its delivery fleet across Northwest Indiana and greater Chicagoland.

The Ann Arbor, Mich.-based pizza chain, the largest in the world, added 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles at a number of stores, including 560 Indian Boundary Road in Chesterton, 135 N. Wisconsin Street in Hobart, 841 Main Street in Munster, 7758 S. Broadway in Merrillville and 1528 Arbogast in Griffith.

Domino's plans to roll out more than 800 electric pizza delivery vehicles across the United States over the next few months. The chain already uses golf carts and microcars to deliver pizza in Hobart.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

“Domino’s is no stranger to leading the charge when it comes to pizza delivery,” said Jim Gronemann, who owns Domino’s in Chesterton, Hobart, Munster, Merrillville and Griffith. “The brand has a longstanding history with revolutionizing the pizza delivery space, as it was the first to introduce pizza delivery in 1960. Our stores are excited to continue the delivery evolution with the use of EVs.”

Domino's, which already delivers with electric bikes and scooters in some markets, said the electric vehicles offer a number of advantages, including zero tailpipe emissions, lower maintenance costs, immunity from higher gas prices and ample battery life. It also can offer use of electric vehicles to delivery drivers who don't have a car of their own.

“Using electric delivery cars makes complete sense as vehicle technology continues to evolve,” said Tim Ambre, who owns Domino’s in Aurora and Lombard. “We’re beyond thrilled to offer electric delivery to customers and reduce our environmental impact, one delivery at a time.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

