Domino's hiring at Merrillville supply chain center

Groundbreaking for a new Domino's production/warehouse facility

Domino's CEO Ritch Allison, left, and Merrillville Councilman Shawn Pettit talk at a September groundbreaking ceremony for a new Domino's production and warehouse facility in the AmeriPlex development in Merrillville.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Domino’s will host two hiring events in coming days for warehouse associate and truck driver positions at its new supply chain center at 9701 Georgia St. in the Ameriplex industrial development in Merrillville.

The sessions will include interviews for warehouse associates from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Hampton Inn at 10850 Delaware Pkwy., Crown Point, and for CDL class A drivers 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the supply chain center, which has a Crown Point mailing address.

Managers will interview candidates on first-come, first-served basis. Walk-in interviews are welcome, and applications can also be filled out at jobs.dominos.com.

“We want to make sure we can continue delivering great service and excellent food to the community, and that starts with ensuring our supply chain centers are well staffed,” said Andy James, director of Domino’s supply chain center in Crown Point.

The $50.3 million, 111,734-square-foot facility will supply pizza ingredients to Domino’s locations in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin.

