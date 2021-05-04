Double Track construction bids come in higher than expected; review underway

Bids for the main construction contract for the South Shore Line's Double Track project came in higher than expected Tuesday, when the railroad's procurement committee opened proposals of about $400 million and $425 million.

"The price is definitely higher than we had anticipated," South Shore President Michael Noland said.

The railroad had expected four bids, he said. The two it received were from F.H. Paschen, S.N. Nielsen & Associates, and from a Walsh/Herzog Joint Venture. The Paschen bid was the lower of the two.

The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District Board of Trustees will now need to decide whether to accept the best bid or reject them in an effort to achieve a lower price.

Noland said the railroad, along with its advisers and the Federal Transit Administration, will review the proposals "to find out where the bids were high and see if there's an opportunity to rebid." He said project officials had been hearing recently that the bids would likely be high, amid a general increase in construction prices, but the bids received were still higher than anticipated.