Double Track nears second try for successful contract

CHESTERTON — Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District officials and consultants are continuing their summer work to get the South Shore Line Double Track project back on track, with the goal of putting a slimmed-down version out to bid in the next couple weeks and giving a winning contractor a “notice to proceed” this fall.

The NICTD Board of Trustees approved infrastructure purchases at its Monday meeting intended to reduce the risk of commodity price volatility to the contractor, and to reduce the contractor’s uncertainty regarding the federally mandated Positive Train Control safety system railroads have implemented recently.

NICTD is also working on deeming some features of the project as “options” that will be undertaken if funding allows. And, it will have additional federal funds from COVID relief legislation to apply to the project.

“I’m feeling confident between the actions we’re taking and the new funding available, we’ll be able to give a notice to proceed,” NICTD President Michael Noland said.

The revisions need to yield a project that comes closer to the railroad’s anticipated cost of $228 million than were the original bids’ $400 million price tag.