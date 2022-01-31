Double Track, West Lake projects set to begin

PORTER — Thanks to a state budget flush with cash and to federal pandemic-related assistance, the South Shore Line's Double Track project will include the complete list of upgrades originally envisioned for it, with activity ramping up as construction of it and the West Lake Corridor is set to begin in March.

The Double Track project will add a second set of tracks to single-track areas between Gary and Michigan City and upgrade stations and other infrastructure along the route, speeding the trip to Chicago and making service more frequent.

After higher-than-expected construction bids came in last year, NICTD shifted some parts of the project to "alternate" status but has reinstated those items, including high-level boarding platforms at Miller, Ogden Dunes and Michigan City and replacement of two bridges.

"We're going fully forward with the project," Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District President Michael Noland said Monday as the Board of Trustees approved an update of the project's Governance Agreement to reflect the changed financing.

The changes reflect the state government's shift to an upfront payout — as opposed to annual bond-financed payments — of its share of the price of both Double Track and the new West Lake Corridor. A $231 million appropriation in the 2019 state budget replaced the state's original intention to borrow money to contribute $12 million per year for 30 years. NICTD also is adding about $69 million in federal pandemic recovery money, and $10 million of its own funds, to Double Track.

The main construction contract, awarded in November to a Walsh-Herzog construction company partnership, will rise to about $375 million. The project's full cost now stands at about $649 million, Noland said.

Construction on both Double Track and West Lake are set to begin soon, after months of demolition, utility relocation and other preparatory work along the South Shore Line and the future West Lake Corridor from Hammond to Dyer.

"A billion dollars in construction is about to start in full force the beginning of March," Noland said.

Double Track will be divided into three phases. The first, from Michigan City to the Dune Park station, and second, from Dune Park to Ogden Dunes, will be undertaken this year, with the third, from Ogden Dunes to Gary, in 2023. Service is expected to begin in spring, 2024.

The project will include busing during many stretches, including between Dune Park and Michigan City beginning this spring and continuing through much of the year.

"We ask our riders to have the long view, because there will be disruptions," Noland said.

The $555 million design-build contract for the West Lake Corridor is held by a joint venture of the firms F.H. Paschen and Ragnar Benson and is scheduled to take three years, with a first phase focused on north Hammond, the second on a central corridor including the Ridge Road area, and the third in the southern part of the railroad, which will terminate at the Munster/Dyer town line.

"There's a lot of overhead structure on West Lake, making it a much more complex project," Noland noted about the project, which has a full cost estimate of about $945.

He said the first, northern, phase will begin where the railroad will rise above ground in downtown Hammond, on its way across the Grand Calumet River and several freight railroads to a new Gateway Station near the point the two lines will join.

