Double Track work continues in anticipation of new construction bids

PORTER — The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District continues to prepare for what its leaders hope to be the conclusion of a successful second round of bids for the main construction contract for the Double Track NWI project on Oct. 11.

Its Board of Trustees on Monday approved the purchase of rail ties and signal cable for the project, which would upgrade the South Shore Line between Gary and Michigan City with a second set of tracks, new bridges and improved stations. The board also heard a progress report describing advance work to clear the right-of-way for the project.

"There is a whole lot of activity," railroad President Michael Noland about the project. "We have a total of seven contract packages that are underway."

Monday's purchases included plated timber cross ties and signal cable for a total of just over $9.5 million. Those items, as well as others approved in previous meetings, were removed from the main Double Track construction contract after a first round of bids came in well over budget. Part of the reason for that, potential contractors told NICTD, was that their proposals included prices that addressed the risk involved with recent price volatility and scarcity of commodities, including metals used in plates, cables and other infrastructure and equipment.