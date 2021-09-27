Double Track work continues in anticipation of new construction bids

PORTER — The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District continues to prepare for what its leaders hope to be the conclusion of a successful second round of bids for the main construction contract for the Double Track NWI project on Oct. 11.
Its Board of Trustees on Monday approved the purchase of rail ties and signal cable for the project, which would upgrade the South Shore Line between Gary and Michigan City with a second set of tracks, new bridges and improved stations. The board also heard a progress report describing advance work to clear the right-of-way for the project.
"There is a whole lot of activity," railroad President Michael Noland about the project. "We have a total of seven contract packages that are underway."
Monday's purchases included plated timber cross ties and signal cable for a total of just over $9.5 million. Those items, as well as others approved in previous meetings, were removed from the main Double Track construction contract after a first round of bids came in well over budget. Part of the reason for that, potential contractors told NICTD, was that their proposals included prices that addressed the risk involved with recent price volatility and scarcity of commodities, including metals used in plates, cables and other infrastructure and equipment.
Other parts of the project not directly contributing to reducing commute times and expanding service to Chicago will be deemed optional, depending on funding availability, in the contract NICTD hopes to award after reviewing bids it will open at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 11.
"We look forward to a much better bidding process this time around," Noland said.
The board also approved a contract extension for AECOM, the main engineering firm for the design phase of Double Track, to keep it on the project through construction, scheduled to last into 2024. The amendment to AECOM's $13.3 million 2019 contract includes an additional $3.1 million in pay.
"This was always contemplated," Noland said. "There will be a lot of shop drawings and requests for information coming through from the successful bidder."
In addition to Monday's board actions, Noland noted progress in property acquisition and demolition that has opened the way in Michigan City for the new track configuration and new station at 11th Street. The demolition of homes, several businesses and a vacant church come as contractor Larson-Danielson Construction prepares to remove the front facade of the old 11th Street station then demolition it and its neighbors.
The old facade will be stored and put on a new station. Uses for the rest of the block the station sits on, meanwhile, will be determined by a city-led effort to identify a developer to create a mixed-use transit-oriented plan.
NICTD also expects work to begin soon on contracts for parking lot additions at Dune Park, Ogden Dunes and Miller stations.
Demolition work has also been accomplished along the West Lake Corridor. That project, which will extend commuter rail service from Hammond to Dyer, will see pre-construction activity this fall with construction of the line beginning next spring, Noland said.
