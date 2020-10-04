Downtown Crown Point keeps evolving while remaining a regional destination

Despite the recent relocation of the three-story Old Town Square Antique Mall, a landmark for more than three decades, downtown Crown Point remains a hub for antiquing with shops like Antiques on Main and Blue Ribbon Vintage. The downtown has, however, established a wide array of local, independent and sometimes niche shops like the Scandinavian and Viking jewelry shop Nordikreations, Heidi's House of Clock Retail and the Blue Pear Mercantile "merchant of unusual things" gift shop. Crown Point Toys & Collectibles, Epic Popcorn and Eyewear on the Square are among the recent additions.

"I love the quaintness that it has become over the last 21 years I have been on the square," said Rhonda Bloch, the owner of Sip Coffee House, which has since expanded to include locations in Highland and Cedar Lake. "I have watched it grow from an outdated town to what it is now. I think businesses have watched it as well and waited for it to grow a bit before moving in.

"It is a upscale town where new places are setting the trend for pricing and well as rent. I believe in this country, and I am in the works of opening another new business on the square. I believe it will all be OK for the businesses. They just have to have faith in believe in what they do."

Kucharski said part of downtown Crown Point's charm lies in the blend of the traditional and the new.