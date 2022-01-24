Downtown Hammond losing two century-old buildings to wrecking ball

"The property was sold at tax sale and neither the tax sale buyers nor the old owners want anything to do with it," Dabertin said. "I understand that the emergency demolition order was issued last week and that it will come down in the next few weeks. What was really interesting is that when the company moved out, they left all of their stuff on their desks. You could look in and see coffee cups, paperwork and even dried-up houseplants that had been left just the way they were on the day they walked out."

It's just the latest in a string of closures to afflict the downtown, where Franciscan Health also plans to radically downsize the former St. Margaret Hospital to about a tenth of the size.

"It is getting really, really lonely in downtown Hammond," Dabertin said. "Between the fires (Jupiter, Enslen, Straube) and the mold (NIPSCO, Basic Business Products) and the just plain lack of interest (Mercantile, Aquavor, LaSalle Hotel), we really won't have much left here soon."

More than a century old, the two-story law firm building on Rimbach Street was long home to an Elks Lodge and later Obies Catering and a few restaurants. After the fire, it's crumbled into a shell of a building with heaps of piled-up bricks and the skeletal steel frame exposed to the elements.