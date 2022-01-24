Downtown Hammond losing two century-old buildings to wrecking ball

HAMMOND — Downtown Hammond long bustled with grand department stores, movie palaces, restaurants and hotels.
Streetcars and jitneys used to whiz by back when it was still Northwest Indiana's most prominent shopping destination in the early part of the 20th century. People sometimes lined up down the block to get into Goldblatt's, E.C. Minas and other stores that have long since faded away.
The crowds have thinned out and the sidewalks have long since emptied after commercial activity migrated away, first to the Woodmar and River Oaks malls and then farther outward.
Now more of the downtown's historic landscape, much of which was built in the late 19th or early 20th century, faces demolition.
Two buildings that have lasted as fixtures of downtown Hammond for more than a century are coming down.
The Hammond National Insurance Co. building at 5248 Hohman Ave. is falling down, with chunks falling from upper stories. The city of Hammond has issued an emergency demolition order. And the Enslen, Enslen & Matthews building, formerly the Elks Lodge at 142 Rimbach St., also is fenced off awaiting the wrecking ball after an arson. The buildings could come down in weeks or even days.
The Hammond National Insurance Co. moved out of the three-story brick Hammond National Building a few years ago. The building, which has architectural flourishes like a retro black-and-silver sign on the street-level facade and an arched doorway, had been an anchor of downtown Hammond since the early 20th century.
"They have been in business since 1882 and their building is one of the best-looking structures remaining on Hohman," said Dave Mueller, the owner of the nearby Paul Henry's Art Gallery.
The fourth-generation family-owned firm that sells a variety of insurance products decamped to Schererville.
"After the owners abandoned the building, the roof started coming off," said David Dabertin with Dabertin Law Offices in downtown Hammond. "Now the south wall and the west wall along the alley are falling down."
The 23,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1911, according to the Lake County assessor's office. The brick office mid-rise also was previously occupied by Roff Hardware Co. and survived being gutted by a fire in 1922. Upper floors previously had been home to law offices.
An unsafe building notice has been posted on the door by Hammond city inspectors.
"Notice of emergency action concerning an unsafe premises in violation of the Hammond housing code/municipal code emergency order to demolish, and upon failure, notice of emergency order to demolish thereon requested by the Hammond inspections department," the notice addressed to the Hammond National Realty and Investment Corp. reads.
Hammond has closed off the road at Muenich Court to protect pedestrians and drives from falling debris. Many of the upper-story windows have been boarded up.
"The property was sold at tax sale and neither the tax sale buyers nor the old owners want anything to do with it," Dabertin said. "I understand that the emergency demolition order was issued last week and that it will come down in the next few weeks. What was really interesting is that when the company moved out, they left all of their stuff on their desks. You could look in and see coffee cups, paperwork and even dried-up houseplants that had been left just the way they were on the day they walked out."
It's just the latest in a string of closures to afflict the downtown, where Franciscan Health also plans to radically downsize the former St. Margaret Hospital to about a tenth of the size.
"It is getting really, really lonely in downtown Hammond," Dabertin said. "Between the fires (Jupiter, Enslen, Straube) and the mold (NIPSCO, Basic Business Products) and the just plain lack of interest (Mercantile, Aquavor, LaSalle Hotel), we really won't have much left here soon."
More than a century old, the two-story law firm building on Rimbach Street was long home to an Elks Lodge and later Obies Catering and a few restaurants. After the fire, it's crumbled into a shell of a building with heaps of piled-up bricks and the skeletal steel frame exposed to the elements.
The door to a second-story fire escape eerily flaps open and closed in the wind.
"I might note that when I first moved here in 1983 it was called McGees, a bar/restaurant, though closed when I checked it out on my first day," Hammond Historical Society President Curtis Vosti said. "And later after Club Soda, circa late 1990s, early 2000s, it was a tasty restaurant whose name I can’t remember, with live music on occasion."
Hammond's downtown is losing more historical structures. But the city has been working with urban planner Jeff Speck to try to revitalize the former commercial hub, such as by slowing traffic on Hohman Avenue and trying to encourage more pedestrian activity. Three private developers are bringing in housing projects, including by redeveloping the former Bank Calumet building.
The South Shore Line also plans to open a new station downtown as it extends service farther south in Lake County to Munster and Dyer as part of its West Lake extension project.
Much of the revitalization plans rests on the idea of building on downtown Hammond's historic "bones."
“Losing the former 100-year-old Elks building that housed a longstanding and eminent Hammond law firm is another setback, but downtown Hammond retains a strong history, a certain dynamic, and is up for the challenge," Vosti said.